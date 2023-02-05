Cork's Robbie O’Flynn set to undergo scan on ankle 

Cork's Robbie O'Flynn will have a scan Monday on the dislocated ankle injury that saw him removed on a stretcher from Saturday's thrilling one-point victory over All-Ireland champions Limerick at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

Initial estimates are that the injury will rule the in-form Erin's Own man out for between four and six weeks, but the precise timeframe will be determined by the scan. The ankle 'popped back in' without intervention but that won't necessarily mean a shorter injury window, medics say.