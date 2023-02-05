Cork's Robbie O’Flynn set to undergo scan on ankle 

Cork go to Galway next Sunday before entertaining Westmeath at the end of the month.
Cork's Robbie O’Flynn set to undergo scan on ankle 

SPELL ON THE SIDELINES: Cork’s Robbie O'Flynn goes off injured.  ©INPHO/Evan Treacy

Sun, 05 Feb, 2023 - 20:22
Cian Locke

Cork's Robbie O'Flynn will have a scan Monday on the dislocated ankle injury that saw him removed on a stretcher from Saturday's thrilling one-point victory over All-Ireland champions Limerick at Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

Initial estimates are that the injury will rule the in-form Erin's Own man out for between four and six weeks, but the precise timeframe will be determined by the scan. The ankle 'popped back in' without intervention but that won't necessarily mean a shorter injury window, medics say.

Cork go to Galway next Sunday before entertaining Westmeath at the end of the month. They are at home to Wexford and away to Brian Lohan's Clare in March.

More in this section

Armagh v Mayo - Allianz Football League Division 1 Armagh stun Mayo with late salvo to snatch share of spoils
Evan O'Carroll 12/6/2021 Evan O'Carroll inspires Laois to victory over Wexford
Oisin McConville 28/1/2023 Sligo dent Wicklow's promotion hopes with win in Aughrim
Louth v Derry - Allianz Football League Division 2

Rory Gallagher: We were easily the better team but I thought we made a lot of mistakes

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.248 s