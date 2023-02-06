Jack O'Connor: Kerry 'bottled the frustration' from Donegal defeat

Kerry 3-16 Monaghan 0-14

Jack O’Connor got the result he craved, Kerry got the result they needed.

The Kerry manager’s outstanding gripe with their opening round Donegal defeat was how lateral and laboured his players had been in their approach play above in Ballybofey.

Too pedestrian and too predictable, O’Connor reiterated on Sunday.

Given the manner in which Monaghan pitched their tent in Killarney, the Kingdom boss could understandably have courted private concern that Round 2 would follow a similar plotline.

Monaghan were defence-minded, as evidenced by the 15 men they pulled behind the play as early as the second minute when suffocating Kerry’s opening attack. They were risk averse. They were cagey. But, rather crucially, they were unable to walk Kerry down the narrow and rigid path they wanted to lead them.

Kerry weren’t always clinical, but they never lacked for ambition. They tabled as much creativity as the opposition and the calendar would allow.

The O’Sullivan corner-backs, Graham and Tom, brought pace and directness. Dr Crokes clubmates Tony Brosnan and Micheál Burns linked the play and looked for gaps high up in the middle third. As for the newcomers inside, Darragh Roche and Donal O’Sullivan, they brought a surprisingly sharp finishing product.

Add it all up and you had Kerry in front from the 18th minute onward, four ahead at the break, and 11 to the good on 58 minutes and again at the finish.

No surprise then to find Jack in much improved humour afterwards.

“We were very disappointed after last weekend. We felt we should have got something out of the game, and we didn't. So it was a long old journey down from Donegal.

“We were trying to bottle the frustration as best we could and try and bring it into the game today, so the lads reacted well.

“There was a lot more purpose to the way we played today. After 20 minutes in Donegal, we started to slow down the pace of our play, we went backwards and sideways, and it doesn't suit us. We can't play like that. We need to play the game at pace.

“That was the message all week, and we did that today.”

Early attempts at fluency were frustrated by a mixture of Monaghan fouling and fussiness on the part of referee Conor Lane. Mind you, Kerry were guilty of much the same when the opposition attempted to break at speed. Of the game’s first 12 scores, seven were converted frees.

Conor McCarthy’s 26th minute point to close the gap to the minimum, 0-7 to 0-6, was the first by a Monaghan forward from play.

Karl Gallagher had an opportunity to bring the visitors level a minute later. His effort, though, dropped short, the same as had a Dessie Ward kick a few minutes earlier. Their sole two wides of the half also arrived around this period.

Costly misses they proved as the gap travelled in only one direction thereafter.

Kerry began to find chinks in the opposition rearguard at more frequent intervals. Dara Moynihan off the left, Donal O’Sullivan’s second, set up by Brosnan, and a sweeping move that ended with Micheál Burns swinging over had Kerry 0-10 to 0-6 in front at the break.

Monaghan were not set up for chasing. The more they pushed forward, the more chinks appeared at the back.

On 38 and 39 minutes, the hosts created back-to-back goal openings. The first was tipped over by Rory Beggan. The second, from Darragh Roche, ended in the net.

At 1-12 to 0-7, Monaghan were forced to commit more bodies to the chase. You can guess how that went.

Kerry’s second goal on 50 minutes was part of an unanswered 1-3 that had the scoreline reading 2-15 to 0-10. The green flag, given its provider and its pinch of the spectacular, was lapped up by the home support in the 10,232 crowd.

Introduced four minutes earlier, Paudie Clifford quickly announced himself with an 80-metre carry before beating Beggan.

It all became fairly immaterial after that, including a straight red to Monaghan’s Ryan O’Toole for a high challenge on Stefan Okunbor.

Donal O’Sullivan’s industry on this the afternoon of his first league start was duly rewarded with a goal in injury-time.

Given this was the second Sunday in succession where the starting Kerry attack contained not a single member of the sextet that began last year’s All-Ireland, management will have been so pleased to see two fringe forwards - O'Sullivan and Roche - raise their hands as high as they did.

Keeping the absent regulars on edge will be key to this year of title defences.

Scorers for Kerry: D O’Sullivan (1-3); D Roche (1-2); P Clifford (1-1); T Brosnan (0-4, 0-4 frees); T O’Sullivan (0-2); K Spillane (0-1 mark), M Burns, D Moynihan, A Spillane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Monaghan: C McCarthy (0-5, 0-4 frees); M Bannigan (0-2 frees), S O’Hanlon (0-3 each); K Duffy, D Ward, K Gallagher (0-1 each).

Kerry: S Murphy; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Warren, T Morley, P Murphy; J Barry, B O’Sullivan; D Moynihan, M Burns, A Spillane; T Brosnan, D Roche, D O'Sullivan.

Subs: P Clifford for Moynihan (46); K Spillane for Roche, S Okunbor for B O’Sullivan (both 52); G Horan for Warren (55); R Murphy for A Spillane (58).

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, R O’Toole, R Wylie; C Boyle, D Ward, K Loughran; K Lavelle, C Lennon; J Wilson, M Bannigan, S O’Hanlon; C McCarthy, K Gallagher, S Carey.

Subs: D Treanor for Lennon (HT); G Mohan for Wilson (40); T McPhillips for Loughran (55); S Jones for Carey (59); S Slevin for Wylie (68).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).