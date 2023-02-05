Rian O'Neill-led Armagh salvage point at the death

ARMAGH 0-17 MAYO 0-17

The setting did justice to the drama in Armagh on Sunday afternoon as Mayo came to town for what turned out to be an epic.

The 14,113 breathless spectators witnessed a drama-filled match which swung one way and then the other before the nerveless Rian O’Neill kicked three injury-time points to secure a draw and leave both sides unbeaten after two rounds of the league.

Afterwards, both camps put a positive spin on things and it was hard to blame them. Some of the football played was exceptional for the time of year and while each will harbour a certain amount of regret too, the learnings will be great.

“It’s very positive from a Mayo perspective,” team manager Kevin McStay said afterwards.

“I know we were five up, and most people will concentrate on that. But I’m not going to go down that road, I’m going to concentrate on what got us there, really good, smart positive play, great attitude, energy, enthusiasm.”

Across the dressing room corridor, Kieran Donaghy was equally forthright about the Armagh display.

“I’m proud of the group the way they kept going even when they weren’t functioning at their best. The boys showed real determination and passion to keep going to the very end, even when it looked as if it was lost.

“Three minutes’ to go we were down five points. It was frustrating to be in the position, but we showed huge character to come back at the end,” the Armagh coach stated.

Donaghy wore the look of a relieved man as he spoke to the assembled media, and it was understandable. The home side had looked dead and buried in the closing quarter and were four points adrift when injury time arrived but a point from Conor Turbitt and three nerveless set piece conversions from O’Neill saved the day amidst a cacophony of noise and excitement.

The opening half was a more leisurely affair and ended with Armagh two points clear, 0-8 to 0-6, despite Mayo dominating the possession stakes.

McStay’s men showed a lot of patience in attack which didn’t always pay dividends against a hard-working Armagh outfit who had Stefan Campbell in sparkling form around the middle.

Rory Grugan, Andrew Murnin and O’Neill were kicking wind-assisted points into the ‘City End’ and the other end, Mayo weren’t as decisive, but when they moved the ball to Aidan O’Shea on the edge of the square, the big Breaffy man was causing Armagh no end of trouble.

The only goal chance of the entire half arrived in added time when Cillian O’Connor intercepted an Ethan Rafferty kick-out and shot for the net but the ball fizzed over the bar.

Mayo were transformed after the resumption and played some irresistible football.

“We felt we had been pushed off the break a little bit in the first half, because Armagh were a bit hungrier and in the second half we showed more aggression going for the ball,” McStay explained afterwards.

The guests had the chance to seal the deal 15 minutes from the end when they swarmed up the pitch but Flynn’s goal effort was taken off the line by Callum Cumiskey and Armagh survived.

McStay's side were well clear when referee Fergal Kelly called for six minutes of injury time, but Armagh sensed a comeback might be possible and swarmed forward.

Turbitt kicked a point and Murnin had a glorious goal chance, but Colm Reape saved brilliantly. O’Neill converted the ’45 and added a free to leave just one between them.

A Mayo breakout almost caught Armagh napping with goalkeeper Ethan Rafferty up the pitch in the 75th minute but Eoghan McLaughlin’s shot drifted wide. That gave Armagh one last chance and when a free was awarded, O’Neill stepped forward and balanced the scores.

Scorers for Armagh: R O'Neill 0-6 (5fs, 1 45), C Turbitt, A Murnin, R Grugan (2fs) 0-3 each, S Campbell, T Kelly 0-1 each.

Scorers for Mayo: R O'Donoghue 0-7 (6fs), A O'Shea (m), J Flynn, J Carr, C O'Connor 0-2 each, F McDonagh, M Ruane 0-1 each.

ARMAGH: E Rafferty; A McKay, A Forker, R Finn; P Burns, B McCambridge, J Óg Burns; C Mackin, S Campbell; J Hall, R Grugan, T Kelly; R O’Neill, A Murnin, C Turbitt.

Subs: N Grimley for Finn (ht), C Cummiskey for Mackin (50), J Duffy (0-1) for Hall (50), R McQuillan for Kelly (61).

MAYO: C Reape; D McBrien, R Brickenden, J Coyne; S Coen, C Loftus, E Hession; M Ruane, J Carney; J Flynn, B Tuohy, F McDonagh; J Carr, A O’Shea, R O’Donoghue.

Subs: C O’Connor for Carr (blood sub, 28-ht), C O’Connor (0-2) for Carney (47), E McLaughlin for McDonagh (49), D McHale for Tuohy (56), C McStay for Carr (62), D McHugh for O’Shea (71).

Referee: F Kelly (Longford).