Armagh stun Mayo with late salvo to snatch share of spoils

Allianz FL: Armagh 0-17 Mayo 0-17

A thrilling game in Armagh ended with spoils shared following a late fightback from the home side which yielded four points in injury time. The second half was an utter entertainment-fest with Mayo marauding their way to a five-point lead before the Armagh men cut loose when all seemed lost.

Mayo were four in front as injury time arrived and seemed to have victory in their sights but a point from Conor Turbitt and three converted placed balls from Rian O’Neill sealed a dramatic draw in front of 14,113 breathless fans.

The first half was less frantic and Armagh went to the changing rooms with a deserved two-point lead despite Mayo enjoying the vast majority of possession. The home side were much more decisive in attack and then massed in front of their own posts to make life difficult for the western guests.

Stefan Campbell was impressive in the middle of the field while Rory Grugan, Andrew Murnin and O’Neill were kicking points into the ‘City End. At the other end, Mayo were more patient in attack, but when they moved the ball to Aidan O’Shea on the edge of the square, the big Breaffy man was causing Armagh no end of trouble.

The only goal chance of the entire half arrived in added time when Cillian O’Connor intercepted an Ethan Rafferty kick-out and shot for the net but the ball fizzed over the bar.

Mayo were transformed after the resumption and played some irresistible football. O’Shea, Ryan O’Donoghue, Jordan Flynn, Stephen Coen and Matthew Ruane were ravenous and Armagh found it hard to get their hands on the ball in the middle third.

The guests had the chance to seal the deal 15 minutes from the end when they swarmed up the pitch but Flynn’s goal effort was taken off the line by Callum Cuniskey and Mayo had to be happy with a five-point advantage after 66 minutes.

It seemed done and dusted at that stage but Armagh found another gear and might have won it with a late Murnin goal shot but Colm Reape saved smartly and it required the composure of O’Neill to secure a share of the spoils at the end of an epic encounter.

ARMAGH: E Rafferty; A McKay, A Forker, R Finn; P Burns, B McCambridge, J Óg Burns; C Mackin, S Campbell; J Hall, R Grugan (0-3, 1f), T Kelly (0-1); R O’Neill (0-6, 4f, 1 ‘45), A Murnin (0-3), C Turbitt (0-3)

Subs: N Grimley for Finn (ht), C Cummiskey for Mackin (50), J Duffy (0-1) for Hall (50), R McQuillan for Kelly (61)

MAYO: C Reape (0-1f); D McBrien, R Brickenden, J Coyne; S Coen, C Loftus, E Hession; M Ruane (0-1), J Carney; J Flynn (0-2), B Tuohy, F McDonagh (0-1); J Carr (0-2), A O’Shea (0-2, 1m), R O’Donoghue (0-6, 5f)

Subs: C O’Connor for Carr (blood sub, 28-ht), C O’Connor (0-2) for Carney (47), E McLaughlin for McDonagh (49), D McHale for Tuohy (56), C McStay for Carr (62), D McHugh for O’Shea (71)

Referee: F Kelly (Longford)