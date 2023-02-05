Sligo dent Wicklow's promotion hopes with win in Aughrim

Sligo 0-18 Wicklow 0-12

Sligo recovered from the defeat to Laois last week to record a decisive six points win over Wicklow at Echelon Park, Aughrim on Sunday.

With only one point from two outings so far Wicklow need to turn their fortunes around quickly if the are to get into contention for one of the promotion spots.

This was also a battle between two Crossmaglen managers with Tony McEntee in charge of victorious Sligo and Oisin McConville the new man at the helm in Wicklow.

Wicklow had the aid of what wind there was in the first half but a one point lead at the break, 0-7 to 0-6, was an insufficient return from it.

Centre-forward Sean Carrabine pointed the Westerners ahead in the second minute and his sharpshooting had them ahead for much of the opening period. Wicklow did get their noses in front eventually thanks to massive points by full- forward Kevin Quinn, but each time Sligo hit back with answering points as they enjoyed more possession of the ball.

Wicklow stretched their lead to 0-8 to 0-6 after the restart but then surrendered the centre of the park to Sligo who took advantage of the freedom.

Carrabine, corner-forward Niall Murphy, Pat Spillane and wing forward David Quinn split the Wicklow posts for telling points to lead 0-12 to 0-9 after 50 minutes.

Wicklow’s midfielder Podge O’Toole had a great chance of a goal on 59 minutes but he fired his shot across the face of the goal and wide at the far post.

Sligo continued to stretch their lead while Wicklow substitute Cillian McDonald saw his punched effort whizz past the outside of the Sligo goal.

Sligo back in the promotion game, Wicklow needing wins badly to keep their prospects alive.

Scorers for Sligo: Sean Carrabine 0-4, Niall Murphy 0-4, Patrick O Connor 0-3, Pat Spillane 0-2, Luke Towey, D Cummins, A Reilly, D Quinn, M Gordon 0-1 each

Scorers for Wicklow: K Quinn 0-3, M Kenny 0-3, E Darcy 0-2 M Jackson 0-2, A Maher 0-2.

Sligo: D Lyons; N Mullen, E McGuinness, E Lyons; L Towey, D Cummins, P McNamara; P Kilcoyne, P Spillane; C Lally, S Carrabine, D Quinn; M Gordon, P O’Connor, N Murphy.

Subs: F Cawley for D Quinn (61), G Kelly for M Gordon (55), A Reilly for F Cawley (65).

Wicklow: M Jackson; T Moran, E Murtagh, M Stone; Z Cullen, P McLoughlin, P O’Keane; P O' Toole, J Kirwan; A Maher, D Healy, C Baker; M Kenny, K Quinn, E Darcy.

Subs: R Stokes for J Kirwan (28), K Furlong for P McLoughlin (62), C McDonald for A Maher (55), J Prendergast for C Baker (62), E Doyle for E Darcy (40).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).