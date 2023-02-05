Comer set for a knee scan as Roscommon edge out Galway  

Galway 0-8 Roscommon 0-9

In a growing list of poor Galway second half showings and late collapses under Padraic Joyce, this will rank near the top. Roscommon looked listless for 50 odd minutes as the home side enjoyed a Sunday stroll in Salthill. Davy Burke then turned to his bench and roared for a response. From somewhere, they found something.

Their substitutions turned the tie. Ben O’Carroll came on and kicked two points. Ciarain Murtagh created one of them and finished one of his own. Davy Murray had a huge impact and won the equalising free. Richard Hughes kicked the winner.

“This is a project,” said Davy Burke of holding O’Carroll in reserve.

The UCD attacker scored 1-2 against Tyrone last weekend and played in the Sigerson Cup quarter-final on Wednesday.

“I’m hoping to be here for two, three, four years and Ben O’Carroll is going to be a very important player in that.”

On the other side, no one can say such an outcome wasn’t coming. Against Mayo, Roscommon and Armagh in the championship last year Galway flirted with disaster down the home straight. Here a similarly poor final quarter saw them burnt.

“It is on ourselves. It is becoming a problem for us, not closing a game out,” said Joyce post-match.

“Disappointed to lose the game in the first instance, the injury to Damien probably had a downer really on the rest of the lads and we didn’t really recover much after that. Look, just a bad day all round for us.” Not that they will be reaching for the distress signal anytime soon. Tyrone in Tuam next up is now crucial.

“We are not going to press the panic button. It’s the second round of the league, we have one point out of four so it makes the next couple of games very important for us.”

Daire Cregg had just kicked the opening score when a long Peter Cooke goal dropped towards Damien Comer near the square. He soared high and landed awkwardly, leaving on a stretcher after a five-minute delay with Dessie Conneely coming in. The All-Star spent the second half in the stand on crutches in a brace.

Joyce confirmed Comer will go for a scan on his knee, “but it doesn’t look good.”

Robert Finnerty is out for 4-6 weeks with ankle ligaments. Patrick Kelly is currently sidelined with a back injury while Shane Walsh is yet to return after his club campaign with Kilmacud Crokes.

After that stoppage the game struggled to get going again. The first half was defined by turnovers, wasted opportunities and all-round sloppy play. Against the wind, Roscommon never pressed Connor Gleeson’s kickout and he duly sent all six short.

Combined the teams dropped five shots into the goalkeeper’s hands. The only real quality came from bursts forward by Dylan McHugh and Cillian McDaid to ensure they led by two at the turnaround.

Ian Burke came on at the break for his first Galway appearance in Pearse Stadium since October 2020 while Ciarain Murtagh was introduced in a bid to kickstart the opposing attack with Paul Kelly and Conor Cox making way. Both replacements yielded a white flag.

Burke’s point had pushed Galway four clear. Then they completely shut down. 25 minutes went by without a single score. Two late attacks ended with a handpass over the sideline and a free out against Jack Glynn for overcarrying.

Roscommon took off with runners bursting from everywhere in search of a winner. It was Hughes who ultimately put his hand up and summoned a white flag.

“Richard has serious legs, he’s a great transition player,” declared the delighted Roscommon boss. They are now the only team in the top tier with a 100% record.

“I didn’t know he had that finish in him as well. Clearly, I know that now. So our bench, again, I’m delighted with it.

“A good win. If you had offered us four points before, obviously we would have taken your hand off. We’re delighted to have four points on the board, but Armagh coming to town, it doesn’t get any easier, does it?”

A first away win in Division 1 for Roscommon since 2016. Another brutal lesson in the importance of closing out a game for Galway.

Scorers for Galway: Dessie Conneely 0-3 (3 free), Matthew Tierney 0-1, Dylan McHugh 0-1, Cillian McDaid 0-1, Johnny Heaney 0-1, Ian Burke 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: Diarmuid Murtagh 0-3 (1 free), Ben O’Carroll 0-2, Richard Hughes 0-1, Ciarian Murtagh 0-1, Ciaran Lennon 0-1, Daire Cregg 0-1.

Galway: C Gleeson; E Kelly, N Mulcahy, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, S Kelly; P Conroy, C McDaid; P Cooke, M Tierney, J Heaney; P Kelly, D Comer, E Finnerty.

Subs: D Conneely for Comer (6) I Burke for P Kelly (half-time), O Gallagher for Finnerty (51) C Sweeney for Cooke (55), M Barrett for Heaney (65).

Roscommon: C Carroll; C Hussey, C Daly, E McCormack; D Ruane, B Stack, N Daly; T O’Rourke, K Doyle; R D Dolan, D Murtagh, C Lennon; E Smith, C Cox, D Cregg.

Subs: C Murtagh for Cox (half-time), B O’Carroll for Ruane (46), D Murray for McCormack (46), R Hughes for Doyle (51), C Walsh for Murray (63-68 blood), P Carey for D Murtagh (72).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan)