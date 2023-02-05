O'Connor hails emergence of inside men Roche and O'Sullivan

A determination to avoid a second consecutive league defeat was the chief reason behind Paudie Clifford’s 11th hour addition to the Kerry matchday panel.

Clifford’s 2022 season, which ran for 13 months, wrapped up only three weeks ago when he captained Fossa to All-Ireland junior club glory.

He and younger brother David had been expected to sit out, at the very least, the opening two rounds of league action, but the announcement came shortly after 1pm on Sunday that Paudie had replaced Joe Linehan as the occupier of the number 26 shirt.

“He did, yeah,” replied Jack when asked if the All-Star half-forward had put his hand up for inclusion against Monaghan.

“The Clifford's are great lads. Both of them would have played if we wanted them to. We just felt that today's game was a critical game, and we didn't know if Paudie was available or not until late in the week, that's why he didn't appear in the program.

“He enjoyed the game; it wasn't the toughest game in the world to come into. We'll get plenty of rest into those fellas as time goes on. There will be other periods where we will rest them.”

O’Connor was delighted with the contributions of inside forwards Darragh Roche and Donal O’Sullivan, their emergence as contenders for sustained involvement certain to liven up training.

“It is one of the advantages of missing so many players that fellas are getting the chance to wear the jersey that probably mightn't have got the chance. it is a big bonus for us to get two new lads like that. There will be fair skelping when they all come back.”

Monaghan manager Vinnie Corey’s take was that his players simply lost their way towards the end of the first half.

“We started quite well. Our kick passes inside were causing a wee bit of trouble. There was a period in the first half when the malaise set in, very simple mistakes – just kicking or fisting it away, which Kerry started to punish and opened up a four-point gap.

“That sort of malaise continued in the second half, and once Kerry got the early goal it meant we had to push even more. No better team than Kerry to punish you if you are pushing up in attack and you hand them the ball.

“Definitely disappointed with the way it petered out in the second half. We came down with the mindset that we were going to be very competitive. The early signs were that that was going to be the case. You could see the boys that the more mistakes they were making the more deflated they were getting.”