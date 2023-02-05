Cleary not getting ahead of himself after Newbridge victory 

Just as he was keen not to damn his team after last Sunday’s defeat to Meath, Cork manager John Cleary was as slow to hail them following this 13-point drubbing of Kildare.

Not that he wasn’t happy to keep a clean sheet but he wasn’t getting ahead of himself.

“I said to the lads after we weren’t a bad team after last week and we’re not a super team after today so it’s about getting a bit of perspective on it and taking an even keel.

“We’ll see where we are after seven rounds of the league. We’ll have our ups and downs and we had a down last Sunday and an up today and who knows what comes the next day.”

At the same time, reducing Kildare on their home patch to seven points after conceding over three times that much to Meath in Páirc Uí Chaoimh seven days earlier was pleasing.

“When we looked back on last week, we had a lot of regrets during the week,” admitted Cleary.

“We thought it was a game we let go. We made three mistakes and Meath punished us and got three goals. The lads were determined coming up today that the first thing we had to do was keep scores out and we couldn’t be conceding 3-14.”

For Kildare manager Glenn Ryan, it was a sobering afternoon after a commendable game against Dublin in Round 1, and he eventually emerged from his side’s dressing room after some home truths were undoubtedly articulated.

“Maybe we went wrong thinking it was a decent performance last week and an assumption that it would be enough to get over the line here. We were happy with our application last week, not necessarily our performance. Whereas this week we wouldn’t be happy with either our performance or our application.” Alex Beirne’s 50th minute red card ended Kildare’s challenge but Ryan wasn’t looking to that for an excuse.

“The problems were well before the sending off. We expected to be better in the second half and unfortunately it didn’t turn out that way.”

He continued: “It’s a very big blow. We’d like to think we were trying to move forward and a lot of the hard work during the week is helping us to improve. When you don’t improve, it’s very disappointing.”