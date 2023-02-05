Dublin comfortably see off Limerick to go top of Division 2

Limerick 1-11 Dublin 2-17

Dublin made light work of Limerick to open their Division Two campaign with consecutive victories. Dessie Farrell’s charges put down a dominant opening half, where they opened a 13-point advantage.

Dublin last visited Shannonside for a League match in 2007, when a side which included Stephen Cluxton, Diarmuid Connolly and Alan Brogan won by just a point.

Following a heavy defeat to Derry last week, Limerick’s round three trip to Louth appears to of huge significance for new manager, Ray Dempsey. His side performed better in some facets this time out, but couldn’t match the quality shown by Dublin, who had superb movement close to goal from Lorcan O’Dell and Con O’Callaghan.

The visitors accounted for ten of the first eleven scores, including a 13th minute penalty from Dean Rock. This arrived when Gordon Browne fouled O’Callaghan who was looking to find the net himself.

The second goal, from Brian Fenton, also involved O’Callaghan. He was denied by a quality Donal O’Sullivan save, only for the 2020 Footballer of the Year to arrive to palm to the net.

Limerick rallied, somewhat, and the last six points were shared evenly. Among those was a nice score from the busy James Naughton. Cian Sheehan’s second point meant it was Limerick 0-5 - Dublin 2-12 at half time.

Limerick started the second half with some impetus and a goal from Hugh Bourke on 39 minutes helped their cause. Dempsey will have liked the spirit and the quality, as they had three further points, through Naughton (free), Bourke and Adrian Enright.

Dessie Farrell saw his side go 18 second half minutes without a point until Dean Rock landed a free. Ross McGarry’s fourth soon eased any lingering doubt of a comeback. This was a period where Limerick played a man light, following a black card shown to Killian Ryan.

There was an inevitable conclusion to this contest, with the sides trading scores, Dublin kicked a handful of wides in the closing stages but it mattered little as they coasted to victory on Shannonside.

Scorers for Limerick: J Naughton 0-5 (0-4 frees); H Bourke 1-1, C Sheehan, A Enright 0-2 each; I Corbett 0-1.

Scorers for Dublin: D Rock 1-5 (1-0 pen, 0-3 frees); R McGarry, C O’Callaghan 0-4 each; B Fenton 1-0; L O’Dell, C McEneaney, D Newcombe, K O’Gara 0-1 each.

Limerick: D O’Sullivan (J/C); D Connolly, S O’Dea, B Coleman; B Fanning, C Fahy, M Donovan; C Sheehan, I Corbett (J/C); P Maher, J Naughton, G Brown; A Enright, C McSweeney, D Lyons.

Subs: H Bourke for Lyons (22), K Ryan for Sheehan (inj - ht), P Nash for Browne (57), T McCarthy for Donovan (60), R Bourke for Enright (68).

Dublin: D O’Hanlon; C Murphy, S McMahon, G McEneaney; L Gannon, D Newcombe, L O’Dell; B Fenton, P Ó Cofaigh Byrne; N Scully, T Lahiff, C Kilkenny; R McGarry, D Rock, C O’Callaghan.

Subs: C Basquel for O’Dell (45), K O’Gara for McGarry (60), A Fearon for Gannon (64), S Lowry for O’Callaghan (65), Ben Millist for McEneaney (69).

Referee: James Molloy (Galway).