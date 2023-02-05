Damien Comer injured as Roscommon roar back to beat Galway

Galway 0-8 Roscommon 0-9

In a growing list of poor Galway second half showings and late collapses under Padraic Joyce, this will rank near the top. Roscommon looked listless for 50 odd minutes as the home side enjoyed a Sunday stroll in Salthill. Davy Burke then turned to his bench and roared for a response. From somewhere, they found something.

Their substitutions turned the tie. Ben O’Carroll came on and kicked two points. Ciarian Murtagh created one of them and finished one of his own. Davy Murray had a huge impact and won the equalising free. Richard Hughes kicked the winner.

No one can say such an outcome wasn’t coming. Against Mayo, Roscommon and Armagh last year Galway flirted with disaster down the home straight. On Sunday a similarly poor final quarter saw them burnt.

Daire Cregg had just kicked the opening score when a long Peter Cooke goal dropped towards Damien Comer near the square. He soared high and landed awkwardly, leaving on a stretcher after a five-minute delay with Dessie Conneely coming in. He spent the second half in the stand on crutches in a brace.

After that stoppage the game struggled to get going again. The first half was defined by turnovers, wasted opportunities and all-round sloppy play. Against the wind, Roscommon never pressed Connor Gleeson’s kickout and he duly kicked all six short. Combined the teams dropped five shots into the goalkeeper’s hands. The only real quality came from bursts forward by Dylan McHugh and Cillian McDaid to ensure they led by two at the turnaround.

Ian Burke came on at the break for his first Galway appearance in Pearse Stadium since October 2020 while Ciarain Murtagh was introduced in a bid to kickstart the opposing attack with Paul Kelly and Conor Cox making way. Both replacements yielded a white flag.

Burke’s point had pushed Galway four clear. Then they completely shut down. 25 minutes went by without a single score. Two late attacks ended with a handpass over the sideline and a free out for overcarrying. Roscommon took off with runners bursting from everywhere in search of a winner. It was Hughes who ultimately put his hand up and summoned a white flag.

A first away win in Division 1 for Roscommon since 2016. Another brutal lesson in the importance of closing out a game for Galway.

Scorers for Galway: Dessie Conneely 0-3 (3 free), Matthew Tierney 0-1, Dylan McHugh 0-1, Cillian McDaid 0-1, Johnny Heaney 0-1, Ian Burke 0-1.

Scorers for Roscommon: Diarmuid Murtagh 0-3 (1 free), Ben O’Carroll 0-2, Richard Hughes 0-1, Ciarian Murtagh 0-1, Ciaran Lennon 0-1, Daire Cregg 0-1.

Galway: C Gleeson; E Kelly, N Mulcahy, J Glynn; D McHugh, J Daly, S Kelly; P Conroy, C McDaid; P Cooke, M Tierney, J Heaney; P Kelly, D Comer, E Finnerty.

Subs: I Burke for P Kelly (half-time), O Gallagher for Finnerty (51) C Sweeney for Cooke (55), M Barrett for Heaney (65).

Roscommon: C Carroll; C Hussey, C Daly, E McCormack; D Ruane, B Stack, N Daly; T O’Rourke, K Doyle; R D Dolan, D Murtagh, C Lennon; E Smith, C Cox, D Cregg.

Subs: D Murtagh for Cox (half-time), B O’Carroll for Ruane (46), D Murray for McCormack (46), R Hughe for Doyle (51), C Walsh for Murray (63-68 blood), P Carey for D Murtagh (72).

Referee: M McNally (Monaghan).