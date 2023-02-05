Kerry get league back on track after comfortable win over Monaghan

Kerry 3-16 Monaghan 0-14

A pedestrian enough first half gave way to a second half pummelling, All-Ireland champions Kerry at their ease in pocketing their first two points of the Allianz League.

Ahead by 0-10 to 0-6 at the break, both the contest and Kerry opened its shoulders and stretched out its legs in the 23 minutes after half-time. It was a period of comfortable Kerry dominance, during which they outgunned their opponents by 2-5 to 0-4.

Kerry’s first goal arrived four minutes into the second half, Darragh Roche at the end of a move involving the lively Michéal Burns and livelier Donal O’Sullivan.

Goal number two brought the loudest roar of the day from the majority home support in a swelled 10,232 crowd. Following a Jack Barry dispossession of Monaghan's Gary Mohan, Kerry sub Paudie Clifford ran 80 metres before slotting the ball past Rory Beggan.

A great run is followed by an even greater finish by Paudie Clifford who's only been on the pitch a matter of minutes. pic.twitter.com/cIYLbsAqtm — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 5, 2023

And when another sub, Killian Spillane, threw over a mark on 58 minutes, Kerry’s four-point interval lead had grown to 11. Game over.

Donal O’Sullivan was duly rewarded for an industrious afternoon when supplying Kerry’s third green flag in second half injury-time. Monaghan were operating with 14 men by this juncture, Ryan O’Toole having received a straight red card for a challenge on Stefan Okunbor.

The third quarter, although lopsided, was a great deal more engaging than the opening 35 minutes.

It was a first half full of frees and unnecessary fouls. It was a first half too of Conor Lane fussiness.

The net result was that it was a first half without flow.

Four of Monaghan’s opening five white flags were placed ball efforts, while their first score from play by a forward did not arrive until Conor McCarthy employed the left boot to good effect on 26 minutes.

As for Kerry, three of their opening seven were converted dead-ball kicks by Tony Brosnan. The Crokes forward, though named in the inside line, spent much of the half in the unfamiliar role of serving as a link man out around the middle.

That left two inexperienced lads inside, Darragh Roche and Donal O’Sullivan, but useful targets the pair proved. O’Sullivan, making his first League start, kicked two first half points, ditto Roche.

Trailing by 0-7 to 0-6 on 27 minutes, Karl Gallagher had an opportunity to bring the visitors level. His effort, though, dropped short. The gap went in only one direction thereafter, with Dara Moynihan, fellow half-forward colleague Micheál Burns, and the aforementioned O’Sullivan stretching their lead out to four come the interval.

The half’s closing spell captured the fundamental difference between the sides. Kerry were ambitious, Monaghan cagey and more risk averse.

The 11-point beating means that for the third year in succession, Monaghan have failed to win either of their opening two league bouts.

Scorers for Kerry: D O’Sullivan (1-3); D Roche (1-2); P Clifford (1-1); T Brosnan (0-4, 0-4 frees); T O’Sullivan (0-2); K Spillane (0-1 mark), M Burns, D Moynihan, A Spillane (0-1 each).

Scorers for Monaghan: C McCarthy (0-5, 0-4 frees); M Bannigan (0-2 frees), S O’Hanlon (0-3 each); K Duffy, D Ward, K Gallagher (0-1 each).

Kerry: S Murphy; G O’Sullivan, J Foley, T O’Sullivan; P Warren, T Morley, P Murphy; J Barry, B O’Sullivan; D Moynihan, M Burns, A Spillane; T Brosnan, D Roche, D O'Sullivan.

Subs: P Clifford for Moynihan (46); K Spillane for Roche, S Okunbor for B O’Sullivan (both 52); G Horan for Warren (55); R Murphy for A Spillane (58).

Monaghan: R Beggan; K Duffy, R O’Toole, R Wylie; C Boyle, D Ward, K Loughran; K Lavelle, C Lennon; J Wilson, M Bannigan, S O’Hanlon; C McCarthy, K Gallagher, S Carey.

Subs: D Treanor for Lennon (HT); G Mohan for Wilson (40); K Loughran for McPhillips (55); S Jones for Carey (59); S Slevin for Wylie (68).

Referee: C Lane (Cork).