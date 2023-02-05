Niall Carew hopes Carlow can rise from basement

Allianz HL Division 4: Carlow 1-11 Waterford 0-10

Carlow boss Niall Carew believes that his side can emerge from Division 4 after a second half goal from Niall Hickey and six frees from Darragh Foley left the Barrowsiders with three points from two games.

"We have a squad of players that are certainly good enough to get up to Division 3. They're young as well and they're getting better. We grinded out that performance and I'm very happy with that."

Carew was wary of his former side beforehand.

"Waterford, in fairness to them, are always there, always hanging in. I had a great time down here for two years. I was petrified coming down because I know there's two or three big wins in these lads. Thankfully, it wasn't us. They're capable of winning any game in this division. I would have taken a one point win coming down here! We've Laois up next, a local derby, there will be skin and hair flying at that!"

Brian Lynch shot eight points (seven frees) for a Waterford side who battled to the final whistle. They lost centre back Brian Looby to a hamstring injury at the break.

"Happy with a lot of aspects," claimed manager Ephie Fitzgerald. "At half time we were well in the game but we lost Brian Looby. In the first quarter of an hour of the second half, we didn't settle and they scored 1-3 and that was probably the difference in the end. I was thrilled with the way the lads finished, they kept going right to the end. You're always disappointed with a loss but I do think there was real improvement there from the Leitrim game. Brian Lynch was absolutely immense out there. "

Fitzgerald is still waiting for his first competitive victory as Déise boss.

“With the level Waterford football is at, it’s very, very difficult to win games. What we’ve managed to do is get a panel that’s stronger than it was last year. When you play the likes of Carlow, they’re a more football orientated county and it’s difficult to put it all together. But I’m pleased with the attitude and the effort of the lads tonight.”

Scorers for Carlow: D Foley (0-6 frees); N Hickey (1-1); J Morrissey, R Dunphy, C Crowley, S O'Neill (f) (0-1 each).

Scorers for Waterford: B Lynch (0-8, 7 frees); D Ryan (f), C Murray (0-1 each).

CARLOW: C Cunningham; S Buggy, M Bambrick, D Curran; S Bambrick, J Morrissey, C Doyle; N Hickey, L Brennan; J Moore, C Moran, J Clarke; R Dunphy, D Foley, C Crowley.

Subs: C Hulton for Brennan (23), E Molloy for Curran (53), A Amond for Clarke (60), S O'Neill for Dunphy (71).

WATERFORD: B Kirwan; L Fennell, D Ó Cathasaigh, C Ó Cuirrín; D Corcoran, B Looby, J O'Sullivan; C Maguire, D Guiry; D Ryan, B Lynch, M Curry; D Fitzgerald, C Murray, M Kiely.

Subs: R O'Connell for Looby (HT), J Devine for Fitzgerald (45), E McGrath-Butler for Maguire (46), D Reidy for Kiely (53), R Browne for O'Sullivan (67).

Referee: D Murnane (Cork).