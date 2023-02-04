Billy Drennan helps Kilkenny open Allianz Hurling League campaign in style

Antrim 0-15 Kilkenny 1-18

Derek Lyng enjoyed a perfect start to his first Allianz Hurling League campaign in charge of Kilkenny as the Cats came through difficult conditions and a stern Antrim challenge at Corrigan Park on Saturday.

Billy Drennan top-scored with 1-8 and his goal midway through the opening half would prove vital as it gave the Noresiders a cushion they managed to defend before tagging on late points to put a bit of a gloss on their trip to Belfast.

Antrim got to within a score in last year's meeting between the counties at Nowlan Park and they were within striking distance with five minutes to play when trailing by just two. But the visitors would finish well to dampen and hopes the big home support had of an Antrim win.

It was a fairly even start with the sides locked at 0-3 apiece 10 minutes in after James McNaughton nudged Antrim into an early lead before one of Kilkenny's four debutants - goalkeeper Aidan Tallis - levelled from a free. But Kilkenny were looking that bit more menacing in attack despite a swirling wind in their faces.

Antrim goalkeeper Ryan Elliott made smart stops from Martin Keoghan and Cian Kenny - although sometimes the recycled ball leading to points - but he could do nothing on 14 minutes as Walter Walsh rose above Joe Maskey to fetch and popped to Billy Drennan who burst through on the overlap and buried to the net.

Antrim's two-man inside forward line was having trouble getting much change out of the visitors' defence as the Cats were able to play out from the back and a crisp passing game was the first indication of a new approach under Lyng.

NEW BOSS: Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B match between Antrim and Kilkenny at Corrigan Park in Belfast. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Gradually the Saffrons began to put some moves together with Conall Bohill landing and Conal Cunning hitting one of his four frees in the opening period to bring the hosts back to within that goal.

The sides continued to swap points with Cody and Drennan efforts cancelled out by fine Antrim scores by Neil McManus and Niall McKenna, but the hosts were fortunate to avoid the concession of a second goal before the break as a stray pass out from Niall O'Connor was intercepted by Kenny, but he blazed wide from a great position.

Walsh and McKenna swapped points before Martin Keoghan became the seventh scorer of the half for Kilkenny who held a 1-10 to 0-9 half-time advantage.

If conditions were tricky in the first half, they deteriorated significantly at the break with rain pouring and wind swirling, yet Kilkenny made a decent start with a pair of Drennan scores cancelling out an early Cunning free for the hosts.

Antrim then began to enjoy a good spell, but would manage just three points as the wind began to play havoc with shots.

They got to within two on a couple of occasions and that was the score with five to play, but Kilkenny just managed to find the answers and they finished well with Keoghan (two), Drennan and Billy Ryan sealing the win.

Scorers for Antrim: C Cunning 0-8 frees, N McKenna 0-2, J McNaughton 0-1, C Bohill 0-1, N McManus 0-1, P Burke 0-1, K Molloy 0-1.

Scorers for Kilkenny: B Drennan 1-8 (0-7f), M Keoghan 0-3, P Cody 0-2, W Walsh 0-1,J Donnelly 0-1, P Deegan 0-1, B Ryan 0-1, A Tallis 0-1 free.

ANTRIM: R Elliott; P Burke, R McGarry, N O'Connor; G Walsh, E Campbell, C Bohill; M Bradley, J Maskey; N McKenna, K Molloy, J McNaughton; C Cunning, N McManus, E O'Neill.

Subs: P Duffin for N O'Connor (HT), S Elliott for E O'Neill (HT), C Johnston for J Maskey (43), P Boyle for K Molloy (65).

KILKENNY: A Tallis; M Butler, H Lawlor, N Rowe; C Buckley, P Walsh, D Blanchfield; P Deegan, J Donnelly; W Walsh, C Kenny, P Cody; B Drennan, M Keoghan, B Ryan.

Subs: S Murphy for P Cody (HT), T Phelan for C Kenny (63), A Murphy for W Walsh (68), G Dunne for J Donnelly (70+4).

Referee: Chris Mooney (Dublin).