Ten Allianz Hurling League truths

Cork will find a player

Not that Ciarán Joyce was discovered last spring but he announced himself from his senior debut in the opening day win over Clare. For all their league disappointments Cork invariably identify championship starters in the competition. The season before, it was Ger Millerick and Jack O’Connor, which was probably Cork’s best return of newbies since 2017 when Mark Coleman and Darragh Fitzgibbon made their first senior starts in the competition. If his fitness is any way right, Brian Hayes could be the man this time around and Cormac Beausang the leading contender for the Bill Cooper Late Developer Award.

And they will score goals

Notoriously shy of raising green flags in the 2000s, Cork have been the best in the league across the last three seasons – 10 in 2022, 18 in ‘21 and 11 in ‘20. Granted, seven of those goals two years ago came against Westmeath but they haven’t failed to score a three-pointer in a league game since February 2019 against Wexford, a whole 21 games ago. If Kieran Kingston has left one legacy, it’s a greedier attitude in front of the posts.

And they are best placed for a league final

We thought that Clare’s delayed championship start would have suited them to make the final last year but Brian Lohan was hamstrung by injuries and their challenge petered out. This time around, it’s Cork who aren’t out in championship until the second round when they host Waterford on April 30, three weeks after a league final. In Leinster, Kilkenny have the easier SHC start against Westmeath albeit on April 22.

But Ballyhale success equals Kilkenny blues

It's more than just a coincidence that Kilkenny during the Brian Cody era did not win a league in the same year Ballyhale Shamrocks claimed an All-Ireland title. For the majority of those Shamrocks’ victories, their players were unavailable to Cody up until and beyond St Patrick’s Day. Derek Lyng will be able to call on them earlier this time around as Cody was for half of the interrupted 2020 league campaign, but the club’s success clearly hasn’t begotten county success in this competition.

Round 5 is live

That’s when we should know who is going to be starting come the first round of the championship. Against Offaly in their fifth and final round game last year, Limerick had 13 of the men that began the opening Munster SHC clash with Cork, who themselves had 13 of the side that started the league final two weeks earlier. In their fifth-round game against Clare, Galway had 13 of the team that started the Leinster SHC first round game against Wexford and might have had 14 but for Ronan Glennon’s subsequent hamstring injury.

Waterford will make a defence

That’s not to say they will retain their Division 1 title but Davy Fitzgerald’s impressive league record in the initial round stages – Played 75 Won 48 Drawn 6 Lost 21 (64% win rate) – would indicate he will be taking the competition seriously as much as solving Waterford’s Munster round-robin sickness is the priority. In charge of Wexford, they won a pretty good 18 of 25 group games.

Wexford’s home comforts

Of all the Division 1 counties, the one team whose home form appears stronger than most is Wexford’s (excluding Waterford whose AHL record in Walsh Park had been fine before it was closed for reconstruction). With Galway coming to town on Saturday evening, a proud record of seven straight wins will be put on the line. Fitzgerald played his part in four of them and Darragh Egan supplemented the list with three last season.

No competition for new managers

Much like the point we made last week, managers in their first season haven’t had a huge amount of success in the league. Egan led Wexford to five round wins last year but they were beaten heavily by Waterford in a semi-final. The last debutant boss to claim a Division 1 title was Liam Sheedy in 2008, Tipperary’s last league triumph. Apply that as a rule and the candidates are reduced to Antrim, Clare, Galway, Limerick, Westmeath, Wexford and possibly Waterford.

Rash of cards

Limerick have had reason to check their discipline after these last couple of league campaigns but it’s generally accepted that referees are going to show less discretion when they are looking to impress and make the championship cut themselves. Players’ fitness levels are obviously contributory factors too but what is blown for this weekend won’t be in 11 weeks. Going on the evidence of some football games last weekend, that is certainly true as yellow cards popped up like daffodils.

A Munster team to make a final

Not the most daring prediction when you consider there has only been one all-Leinster final – Dublin v Kilkenny in 2011 – since 1991 in contrast to eight all-Munster deciders in that timeframe. Still, it’s as close to a banker as you can get. Outside of Galway and Kilkenny, only Dublin when winning that ‘11 final have made the last two since Offaly and Wexford contested the ‘91 showdown.