Two changes to Kerry team for clash with Monaghan

Kerry boss Jack O'Connor has made two changes to his side for Sunday's Allianz League encounter with Monaghan.
Kilgarvan's Donal O'Sullivan, who made an impact off the bench in last Sunday's loss in Donegal, comes in at corner forward in place of Killian Spillane who drops to the bench.
The other change sees Gneeveguilla's Pa Warren come in at wing back for Mike Breen, who drops out of the matchday panel.
Experienced duo Shane Ryan and Gavin Crowley are back on the bench alongside Cian Gammell.
Churchill's Joe Linehan is on the bench in his first call up.
The game throws in Sunday at 1.30pm in Fitzgerald Stadium.
S Murphy (Dr Crokes); G O'Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), J Foley (Ballydonoghue), T O'Sullivan (Dingle); P Warren (Gneeveguilla), T Morley (Templenoe), P Murphy (Rathmore); J Barry (Na Gaeil), B O'Sullivan (Dingle); M Burns (Dr Crokes), D Moynihan (Spa), A Spillane (Templenoe); T Brosnan (Dr Crokes), D Roche (Glenflesk), D O'Sullivan (Kilgarvan).
S Ryan (Rathmore), K Spillane (Templenoe), J O’Shea (Austin Stacks), G Horan (Austin Stacks), D Casey (Austin Stacks), S Okunbor (Na Gaeil), R Murphy (Listry), D Geaney (Dingle), G Crowley (Templenoe), B Mahony (St Senan's), J Linehan (Churchill), C Gammell (Legion).