Harty Cup: S&C changes central to resurgence of Tipp underage hurling 

Standing on the Páirc Uí Chaoimh pitch following Waterford’s 2021 All-Ireland quarter-final victory over his native county, Liam Cahill was his typical honest self when offering an unvarnished view of where he believed Tipperary hurling to be at.

Cahill’s take was that “tough decisions” needed to be made in the Premier County. Soul searching was required at every level. Tipperary hurling required “rejuvenating”.

“From the sidelines looking in, it’s been quite difficult at minor and U20 this year,” said the then Déise boss.

“I think when they put the right supports around what has to happen, Tipp will be back bigger and stronger than ever, and we don’t usually go away in Tipp for too long.”

It hadn’t actually been too difficult a year at U20 given the county led eventual All-Ireland champions Cork by six at half-time in their Munster semi-final before being reeled in.

Far, far more concerning was the county’s Munster minor semi-final defeat in 2021. With seven minutes remaining, Waterford led Tipp by 16 points. A couple of late goals managed to take some of the sting out of that deficit.

In his report to that year’s Tipperary convention, then-county board secretary Tim Floyd wrote that the heavy beating was a “harsh lesson” for new minor manager James Woodlock and his backroom team who “possibly saw the writing on the wall” when most counties they met on the challenge game circuit were “physically bigger and stronger than Tipperary”.

At the same convention in 2021, and in keeping with the same theme hit upon by Floyd, logistics manager for the Tipp seniors Liam O’Shea said he had seen too many players join the senior panel over the years who “appeared to be behind in their conditioning”.

A month later, the one Tipperary school to reach the last four of the 2022 Harty Cup, Thurles CBS, were thumped to the tune of 15 points by Ardscoil Rís.

Taken all together, the conclusion could easily be arrived at that Tipperary, to borrow the words of former hurler Eoin Brislane, were “obviously not doing it right at the development stage”.

But a year on, and as Liam Cahill predicted that afternoon on Leeside, Tipperary are biting back bigger and stronger than ever.

The All-Ireland minor silverware has been resting in the county since last July. Four from that team - Eoin Horgan, Joe Egan (both Thurles CBS), Jack Quinlan and Adam Daly (both Cashel CS) - will be part of Sunday's first-ever all-Tipperary Harty Cup final.

Both schools have obviously done an amount of work to reach the concluding day of action, particularly first-time finalists Cashel who spent many years building in the B grade before stepping up to the top tier for the 2021/22 season. But this historic all-Tipp decider goes beyond the two nurseries.

The county's coaching and games development manager, Kevin Halley, told the Nenagh Guardian last summer that “if you stay still, you get left behind”.

With an awareness of where they were falling down, as outlined in the remarks by Floyd and O’Shea at the 2021 convention, the county set about taking steps forward to keep pace with those out front.

Ahead of the 2022 season, Tipperary GAA announced a new partnership with Setanta College. Central to the partnership was and is the design and delivery of long-term development programs by coaches from Setanta.

Tipperary teams would no longer work in S&C silos. There would instead be a joined-up approach to prepare players for the transition from underage to senior.

As part of the partnership, 2022 was the first year the county development squads continued their strength & conditioning programs right through the summer.

“Our collaboration with Setanta, from an athletic development point of view, has really come to the fore over the last six months,” Halley said last summer.

“We have always had a program per say but it was not as dynamic or as joined-up as it is now.”

Schools in the county are clearly benefiting from such an approach and so irrespective of who comes out on top in Thurles, the real winner is a rejuvenated Tipperary.