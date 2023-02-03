Confirmed: GAA to introduce smart sliotar for 2023 senior campaign

The GAA have confirmed that the new smart sliotar will be in use for the 2023 senior inter-county playing season.
The new sliotar - which contains a tag or chip in its core that can be read by a mobile phone app - will make its debut this weekend for the commencement of the Allianz League campaign.
A GAA statement described the benefits attached to using the high-tech sliotar: "The new chip technology will help ensure that-sliotars perform consistently and in line with the GAA sliotar specifications which underpin the integrity of the game, both as a contest and as spectacle."
Uachtarán CLG Larry McCarthy said: “I warmly welcome the introduction of the new standardised chipped SMART sliotar which comes into full use at senior inter-county level this weekend with the commencement of the Allianz Hurling Leagues.
“Not only will it provide the game with consistency through the performance of the sliotar but of no less importance we have sight of the ethical production of the sliotars.
“I would like to acknowledge the body of work undertaken by the working group over a prolonged period and I look forward to the positive impact that this project is going to have on the game."
The smart sliotar had been successfully trialled in last year’s o’neills.com U20 hurling championships.