Cork face an uphill battle as familiar failings resurface

Cork’s opening round league defeat last Sunday added further legs to an unflattering stat.

Since falling out of the top tier at the end of the 2016 spring, the county’s footballers have failed to win their opening league fixture in the six subsequent seasons that began with Cork in the second division.

We won’t bore you with a recap of all six, but just to point out that a winning hand was lost - or thrown away, depending on your perspective - in four of them.

For a county that routinely states promotion as their league target, Cork have a penchant for adding layers of difficulty onto this goal as soon as the competition will allow. Giving themselves an early leg up, they don’t.

After Ronan McCarthy’s first league game at the helm in 2018 ended in defeat at home to Tipperary, he conceded that his team were already on the backfoot.

“You can’t slip up again. That is the real problem. We can’t afford another slip,” said the then new Cork boss.

In the same room at Páirc Uí Chaoimh last Sunday, John Cleary, following defeat in his first league game as manager, was asked the same question.

Are Cork, after just 70 minutes of league action, already behind the eight ball?

Given the next two items on his team’s spring itinerary are an away day in Newbridge and a visit from the Dubs, the latest man in the Cork hotseat could only nod in agreement.

“We always knew we had a tough start; Meath, Kildare, and Dublin, and looking at Kildare and Dublin last night, they’re very formidable sides.”

It would be far too premature to say that Cork’s is a lost spring simply because they did not win a Round 1 home fixture they were winning for most of the first 52 minutes.

But it was deflating. January optimism dissipated as quickly as Meath ran in two fourth-quarter goals. Frustration at old failings moved swiftly into the great prairie of unclaimed space in the Cork defence.

The same as McCarthy said five years ago, Cork are under pressure as they get on the road for Round 2.

Time for a response then.

Time here for another unflattering stat. Cork’s record in responding to opening round Division 2 defeat doesn’t bode particularly well for this weekend.

In the five previous Division 2 seasons that began without a win, Cork managed a redeeming second round victory in only two of them. The two teams beaten - Down in 2018 and Laois in 2021 - were both relegated the same season. When it came to opposition on the same or a higher rung of the ladder, Cork never came away with maximum points.

In two of their last three campaigns in the second tier, the county has been winless after four rounds. The dent to confidence inflicted on the opening weekend deepened and deepened as January turned to February turned to March.

“My fear is that we don't have consistency, I am trying to bring consistency,” said then boss Keith Ricken following defeat to Galway in Round 4 this month last year. It’s a line familiar with all Cork managers post-Conor Counihan.

The arrival of Kevin Walsh as coach during the off-season, the return from injury and wilderness of several players, and January results offered hope that consistency was being built.

And while it might still materialise further down the line, last Sunday’s second-half malfunction in defence brought a different and more familiar Cork consistency.

“They’ve a long way to go, and in Division 2, you better learn quickly,” said James Horan about Cork on the Irish Examiner football podcast this week.

One last stat, if we haven’t already reached saturation point.

Since falling out of the top tier in 2016, the county’s footballers have encountered Kildare three times. Once in Newbridge (2017), once in a torn-up Páirc Uí Chaoimh (2019), and once in Thurles (2021). Kildare won all three.

If this spring isn’t to trudge along like every other spring in recent memory, then Cork need to start turning a couple of old trends on their head.

Back in 2018, Ronan McCarthy said his players were under pressure going into Round 2 to get their promotion push off the ground. But the pressure on this occasion is not tied to any promotion chase, as much as half-back Seán Meehan said that was the team’s aim last week.

The pressure now is to ensure a high enough finish so as not to be worrying about Tailteann Cup involvement come summer. Top four should do the trick. But finishing ahead of two from Dublin, Derry, Kildare, Meath, and Clare won’t be a trick easily mastered.

Cork's spring act has been to pull a victory or two out of the hat in later rounds to stave off relegation. Something extra from up their sleeve is required for this latest league show.

With stakes raised, the old routine won't cut it.