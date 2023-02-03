GAA previews: Throw-in time for hurling's big guns

SATURDAY

Allianz Hurling League, Round 1.

Division 1, Group A.

Wexford v Galway, Chadwicks Wexford Park 5pm (J. Keenan, Wicklow) Live TG4.

Darragh Egan says he will be trying out more of his squad as opposed to last year when the team was fairly settled during the group stages. Nevertheless, he will want to sustain the good vibes from the win over Kilkenny here a couple of weeks ago. Galway are moving nicely but a big crowd can play a part in lifting Wexford to victory in a game that also serves as the Walsh Cup final. Verdict: Wexford.

Cork v Limerick, Páirc Uí Chaoimh 7.30pm (F. Horgan, Tipperary) Live RTÉ.

Defeat for Limerick here and people won’t be slow in claiming they are taking a devil-may-care approach to the league yet again. Back from their team holiday at the start of last month, they will be making up for lost time in training sessions but Cork should bring out the best in them. At least, the best for this time of the year. The fact is Pat Ryan has done more work with his men at this stage and that should manifest itself on the scoreboard. Verdict: Cork.

Division 1, Group B.

Antrim v Kilkenny, Corrigan Park 5pm (C. Mooney, Dublin) Live BBC iPlayer, GAAGO.

The last thing Derek Lyng will want on his debut as manager is to become another victim to the fortress Antrim have made of the Belfast venue these past couple of seasons. The atmosphere will be hopping and that will feed into the home performance. Without his Shamrocks men, Lyng might feel vulnerable but some decent form in the Walsh Cup points towards a win even if it could be a scrappy one. Verdict: Kilkenny.

Tipperary v Laois, FBD Semple Stadium 5pm (T. Gleeson, Dublin).

The battle of the Ballingarry men as Liam Cahill and Willie Maher face off on the sideline. Cahill will be slightly miffed about how Tipperary threw away that Munster SHL final to Cork but there were plenty of positives across the three games. Early doors but he seems to be favouring size over speed. Survival is the priority for Maher and he should find out a lot about players’ characters in clashes like this against his native county. Verdict: Tipperary.

WINNING START? Tipperary manager Liam Cahill, right, and selector Michael Bevans. Pic: Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Division 2A.

Carlow v Kildare, Netwatch Cullen Park 2pm (T. Walsh, Waterford).

Two teams that should be in the shake-up for promotion so stealing a march on the other will be vital here. Kildare looked that bit slicker in the pre-season games. Verdict: Kildare.

Derry v Kerry, Celtic Park 2pm (C. McDonald, Antrim).

A long opening day trip for Stephen Molumphy’s side but they can make it worthwhile. Expectations grow for Kerry this year and they have to show that they can embrace it. Verdict: Kerry.

Division 2B.

Meath v Wicklow, Páirc Tailteann 2pm (C. Doyle, Tipperary).

Wicklow struggled in their games last month. Meath seemed to get what they wanted from the Kehoe Cup. Verdict: Meath.

Donegal v Sligo, O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny 2pm (T. Conway, Derry).

Based on last season’s form, it should be close and Donegal to shade it. Verdict: Donegal.

Tyrone v London, Eoghan Ruadh, Dungannon 7pm (P. Owens, Down).

Tyrone to continue their progress with a winning start. Verdict: Tyrone.

Division 3A.

Louth v Armagh, Darver 1pm (C. Daly, Kildare).

Verdict: Armagh.

Monaghan v Fermanagh, St Tiernach’s Park 2pm (A. McAleer, Donegal).

Verdict: Monaghan.

Mayo v Roscommon, Hastings Insurance McHale Park 2pm (N. Malone, Clare).

Verdict: Mayo.

Division 3B.

Longford v Cavan, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 2pm (M. Farrell, Roscommon).

Verdict: Longford.

Warwickshire v Leitrim, Páirc na hÉireann 2.30pm (K. Parke, Antrim).

Verdict: Warwickshire.

Allianz Football League, Round 2.

Division 3.

Down v Antrim, Páírc Esler 7pm (B. Tiernan, Dublin).

Andy McEntee is demanding Antrim bounce back quickly from losing to Offaly. However, Down have the bit between their teeth having come away from Thurles with two points. Conor Laverty is making an earlier impression. Verdict: Down.

Division 4.

Waterford v Carlow, SETU, Carriganore 7pm (D. Murnane, Cork).

Waterford have shown they can put poor displays behind them at home but Carlow showed grit in taking a point against Wicklow despite playing for most of the second half with 14 men. Verdict: Carlow.

Lidl Ladies SFL, Round 3.

Division 1.

Kerry v Donegal, Austin Stack Park 12pm (S. Curley).

Kerry management must be happy with two battling victories on their return to Division 1. Donegal are desperate for points but the home team can maintain their 100% record. Verdict: Kerry.

BUILDING MOMENTUM: Kerry's Síofra O'Shea and Roisin Flynn of Mayo. Pic: INPHO/Laszlo Geczo

SUNDAY

Allianz Football League, Round 2.

Division 1.

Kerry v Monaghan, Fitzgerald Stadium 1.30pm (C. Lane, Cork) Live TG4.

The one thing about Jack O’Connor is his consistency and his genuine approach to the league should be admired hence his upset at losing last weekend. There was a time when Kerry would struggle at home in Round 2 but the charges O’Connor has will be given a clear message that they have to impress here with an entourage of All-Ireland starters expected back later this month. Monaghan showed bursts of promise in Castleblayney and will be steeled for this trip but not enough. Verdict: Kerry.

Galway v Roscommon, Pearse Stadium 2pm (M. McNally, Monaghan).

They may have let victory slip out of their hands in Castlebar but there was plenty to admire about Galway as much as Robert Finnerty’s injury was a concern. The team are now reflecting the no-bullshit, high expectations of their manager and another Connacht derby will be just the tonic as much as Roscommon’s goal threat has to be considered. Verdict: Galway.

Tyrone v Donegal, O’Neills Healy Park 2pm (D. Gough, Meath).

Every team, possibly with the exception of Armagh, could have dropped points by Sunday evening. In a group where Sam Maguire Cup qualification is all but assured, it is mightily competitive and Tyrone, who already had a point to prove going into this season, have another following a disappointing day out in Hyde Park. There is plenty of endeavour in the Donegal team and Healy Park is no fortress but Tyrone can make amends. Verdict: Tyrone.

BACK IT UP: Patrick McBrearty of Donegal at the final whistle of the Allianz Football League Division 1 match between Donegal and Kerry at MacCumhaill Park. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Armagh v Mayo, Box-It Athletic Grounds 3.30pm (F. Kelly, Longford) Live TG4.

The Armagh city venue should be packed with an excited home support and the ever-dependable caravan of Mayo followers. Picking off Monaghan was a tidy start for Armagh and they are once again starting the league with purpose but they may tail off at the end as an early Ulster SFC start approaches. It’s games like this where they have to show they are ready to join the chasing pack. Verdict: Armagh.

Division 2.

Meath v Clare, Páirc Tailteann 2pm (N. Cullen, Fermanagh).

Meath’s record against Clare in the league is decent but they won’t need to be reminded who dumped them out of the championship last year. A curious crowd should flock to Navan to see the free-scoring Royals under Colm O’Rourke but a rugged Clare outfit will be tough to break down. Verdict: Draw.

Kildare v Cork, St Conleth’s Park 2pm (J. Henry, Mayo).

After all the positive noises emanating from the Cork camp, their heavy concession against Meath was a rude awakening. Kildare did well against a spluttering Dublin last weekend and took a point off Kerry and two from Dublin last year in Newbridge. The best Cork can hope for is a draw but Kildare to win. Verdict: Kildare.

ON THE BACK FOOT: Brian Hurley of Cork in action against Eoin Harkin of Meath. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Louth v Derry, Páirc Mhuire, Ardee 2pm (P. Faloon, Down).

There was real disappointment in the Louth set-up losing as they did against Clare, as well as losing Ciarán Byrne for the season. They had built it up as a relegation avoider and now facing an elevated Derry their difficulties could deepen. Verdict: Derry.

Limerick v Dublin, TUS Gaelic Grounds 3pm (J. Molloy, Galway).

A baptism of fire for Ray Dempsey in Dungiven on opening weekend and now Dublin come to town. It will be all about damage limitation as Dessie Farrell looks to get more out of Con O’Callaghan and Co who were pretty rusty in Round 1. Verdict: Dublin.

Division 3.

Cavan v Tipperary, Kingspan Breffni 2pm (B. Judge, Sligo).

Without their captain Conor Sweeney who is out for the season with a cruciate injury, Tipperary’s task of staying in Division 3 never mind joining a promotion race becomes tougher. Cavan can back up their opening day win with another. Verdict: Cavan.

Offaly v Fermanagh, Glenisk O’Connor Park 2pm (T. Murphy, Galway).

Fermanagh belied their pre-season form in seeing off Longford and can at least pick up a point in Tullamore. Verdict: Draw.

Longford v Westmeath, Glennon Brothers Pearse Park 2pm (N. McKenna, Monaghan).

Plenty at stake here as Westmeath, while they are guaranteed a Sam Maguire Cup place, will likely need to win five of their next six games to earn promotion. Verdict: Westmeath.

Division 4.

London v Leitrim, McGovern Park, Ruislip 1pm (J. Hayes, Limerick).

Leitrim won’t score as much as they did last weekend but can see off an awkward London challenge. Verdict: Leitrim.

Wicklow v Sligo, Echelon Park, Aughrim 2pm (S. Lonergan, Tipperary).

Crossmaglen buddies Oisín McConville and Tony McEntee clash here and Sligo’s need for points appears to be greater. Verdict: Sligo.

Laois v Wexford, Laois Hire O’Moore Park 2pm (C. Maguire, Clare).

Beating Sligo will have given Laois such a buzz and that momentum can guide them to another win. Verdict: Laois.

Allianz Hurling League, Round 1.

Division 1, Group A.

Clare v Westmeath, Cusack Park 2pm (P. O’Dwyer, Carlow).

An opportunity for Brian Lohan to fortify his squad although there are a couple of tyros who will be in the mix for starts come championship time. If last year demonstrated anything to him, it was the need for better replacements. Verdict: Clare.

Division 1, Group B.

Waterford v Dublin, Fraher Field 2pm (L. Gordon, Galway) Live TG4 app, deferred TV.

Waterford are without several championship starters but they are on the bench to finish out what should be a winning start for the defending champions. Pauric and Mikey Mahony might have left the panel but there is still plenty of Ballygunner goodness in the likes of Dessie Hutchinson, Kevin Mahony and Paddy Leavey. Dublin need to develop a goal threat. Verdict: Waterford.

VITAL SCORING THREAT: Dessie Hutchinson of Waterford. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Division 2A.

Down v Offaly, McKenna Park, Ballycran 1pm (J. Clarke, Cavan).

Neither team showed great form in the pre-season competitions although Offaly were playing at a level higher. They can start a promotion push from the off. Verdict: Offaly.

Lidl Ladies SFL, Round 3.

Division 1.

Waterford v Mayo, 2pm (K. Phelan).

Waterford deserved to get something from the game against Cork and can follow it up with their first win. Verdict: Waterford.

Division 2.

Armagh v Monaghan, Middletown 1pm (S. Coyle).

Armagh to earn the local bragging rights. Verdict: Armagh.

Cavan v Westmeath, Knockbride 2pm (E. Cuthbert).

Westmeath’s goal power to tell the tale. Verdict: Westmeath.

Laois v Tyrone, Crettyard 2pm (A. Gallagher).

Laois can make home advantage count. Verdict: Laois.

Tipperary v Roscommon, Fethard Town Park 2pm (K. Corcoran).

Tipperary’s start has been bright and can get brighter. Verdict: Tipperary.