Mock exams, media duties and Harty dreams - Cashel captains prepare for decider 

A Harty Cup media event at TUS Thurles the week before the final: a handy morning off school for the captains to have their photos taken with the cup one would think.

Not in the slightest.

For Cashel Community School to free up joint-captains Ronan Connolly and Ben Currivan to attend, they had to come in at 8am to do English paper one of their Leaving Cert mock exams.

Ronan had to rush back afterwards to sit Home Economics.

“Ronan got out of his mother's car eating a bowl of cereal and handed the bowl back in,” smiles manager Brendan Ryan.

Ronan reflects: “It's one way to take your mind off the match for the week.”

Cashel CS students have never before had the privilege of needing to take their minds off a Harty Cup final. Their one-point victory over All-Ireland champions Ardscoil Rís arrived in only their second-ever semi-final; St Colman’s Andrew O’Shaughnessy destroyed them with four goals last time round back in 2002.

In 2005, they reached a quarter-final, with Ryan in charge and Éamonn Buckley over Thurles CBS, as it will be again on the sideline this Sunday. Cashel took a 1-4 to nil half-time lead that day but Thurles held them scoreless in the second half, replying with an unanswered 1-10.

Cashel fell back into the second tier but Ryan always dreamed of a Harty return.

“It's something we've been looking in at and dreaming of playing Harty and getting to the knockout stage of it for years".

“Even though we weren't playing Harty, we were going to Harty matches on Saturdays in Januarys and Februarys every year looking in and just wishing to be part of these days".

“Unfortunately, we fell back into the B for a while then and the B is just so difficult to come out of. There's less and less teams every year in the Harty so the B is becoming really competitive".

“You've Doon, Hospital, Charleville, Dungarvan CBS. These are all huge schools, these are all Harty schools, and now they're all back in B".

“To come out B now is a lot bigger of a challenge than it used to be and it's why we struggled for a few years to come up.”

When this crop of players came into the school, Harty hurling wasn’t on the radar. But year on year, they have built towards this breakthrough.

In 2018, they lost to Mitchelstown CBS in the B final by an injury-time point, that team captained by Ronan’s older brother and Tipp panellist Eoghan. In 2019, they lost the semi-final by two points. They finally won in 2020 but their All-Ireland final was cancelled due to Covid.

“The last five or six years we've had players who worked really hard to get us up out of B to Harty. It's the result of the efforts of players and parents and coaches over the last six years,” said Ryan.

Last year, they bridged a 17-year gap to return to the knockout stage. Again, Thurles were the quarter-final opposition and won by 3-16 to 0-13. Eleven of this year’s starting team played that day (compared to six from Thurles).

They’ve done their homework since then: in knockout hurling this year, they’ve conceded just 0-27 in two games. Tulla’s run to the title – a team they’d have known well from B hurling – was another inspiration.

Cashel were also boosted by All-Ireland minor-winner Adam Daly transferring from Rockwell College, where his dad is a teacher. Daly struck the 62nd-minute winner against Ardscoil to stamp their final ticket.

“Adam won his All-Ireland minor title and then he decided he really is determined to make it to the top with Tipp. He decided then he wanted to move in and play Harty Cup.

“If we hadn't been playing Harty Cup, maybe he'd have looked elsewhere. That's one of the good sides of playing Harty Cup.”

There will be all sorts of family and club connections between the two teams on Sunday. Daly is among the Knockavilla Kickhams crew aiming to put goals past his clubmate and All-Ireland-winning teammate Eoin Horgan. Boherlahan-Dualla and even Cashel King Cormacs have players on both squads.

“Unbelievable really,” says Connolly of the buzz around the school.

“Coming back in on the Monday morning after a win on Saturday was just fantastic. It even makes life a lot easier going into school. Just looking forward to next Sunday. It can't come quick enough for us.”

“It's everyone's dream,” adds Currivan, “you'd always dream of playing at Semple Stadium. The lads can't wait. We're delighted to be there now.” Ryan’s 16-year-old nephew Robbie is corner-forward on the Thurles team. He scored 1-5 against Midleton in the semi-final.

“If we concentrate on any one Thurles player, someone else will leave us with regrets. We have to perform to the best of our ability,” says Ryan.

“This time last year, we had lost to Thurles, they beat us comfortably in a quarter-final, and Ardscoil got a good start on Thurles in a semi-final [winning by 15 points]".

“There was a lot of talk then that Tipp were way behind in terms of these age groups and that we had a lot of work to do to catch up with the Corks and Limericks but James Woodlock and the lads went on to win an All-Ireland minor title, and now you have two Tipps schools in a Harty final. It's great".

“If we don't win on Sunday, look, there are Tipp winners and I'm sure Thurles will be the same.

“We will be doing everything we can to perform and hopefully see where that takes us but there's going to be Tipp Harty Cup winners this year and there's going to be young lads around Tipp Harty Cup champions.

“Isn't that better than it being from Cork or Limerick?”