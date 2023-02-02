Days of September All-Ireland finals are gone, says GAA director general 

GAA director general Tom Ryan has reserved judgement on the split season but says the days of September All-Ireland finals are gone.

In his annual report released in Croke Park on Thursday morning, Ryan highlighted the compartmentalised structure of the GAA year is in year one of a three-year experiment but is optimistic about the results from the GAA’s decision.

“We in the GAA can sometimes be too quick to write off new departures without giving them enough time or oxygen. So for that reason I am loathe to declare the new season an unqualified success at this early stage. Remember we are in year one of a three-year trial after all.

“Nevertheless, I am greatly encouraged. The transition from county to club was orderly and player-centred for the first time club players were presented with certainty regarding club championship dates. In addition the club championship themselves enjoyed an unprecedented spotlight.

“There are downsides, of course. The commitment required of players is significant. Some inter-county players will inevitably have a prolonged club season in the latter part of the year.. All the more reason, then, for a robust closed season.”

He continued: “I don’t however, envisage a return to the much loved September All-Ireland finals that we all grew up with. I completely understands the power of tradition, and all that those weekends entailed. However times change and we have to change with them. We have the opportunity now to start building summer traditions for a new generation of GAA players and supporters.

“I feel strongly that the new shape of the GAA season has a lot to commend it and offers us a solid template upon which to build. Permit me one grioe though... it’s not a ‘split’ season – it's just a season.”

On the matter of integration with the Ladies Gaelic Football Association and Camogie Association, Ryan wrote of the difficulties ahead and not everything being equal between the bodies.

“To quote my colleague Sinead McNulty (Camogie Association chief executive), our members are most interested in combining the sports, not the committee rooms.

“Nevertheless the formal structures will be the foundation of our new relationship, and although not particularly exciting – or perhaps even interesting – to most a solid foundation will stand us in good stead.

“Equality is sometimes cited as an imperative here. I completely agree with that but I want to sound a note of caution. Even within today’s GAA, I am very conscious there are instances where we don’t, and cannot, guarantee equality.

“Counties differ in terms of resources, different codes are given priority in different parts of the country, the lit of the junior club players differs from that of the All Star winner. I know that some of these are the inevitable consequence of an organisation based on competition, but some which should be addressed, irrespective of where our journey with Camogie and Ladies Football takes us. Gender equality is vital, but it is one strand of this agenda.

“I sometimes detect a slightly lazy assumption that the fortunes of Ladies Football and Camogie will automatically be better in a combined organisation, and I don’t necessarily agree. That is to ignore the fact that both womens’ codes are extremely well run and are thriving. And by the same token the GAA is not without its defcencies"

Aside from calling for a change in culture, Ryan’s comments regarding the disciplinary challenges and assaults on referees in 2022 largely pertain to the forthcoming motions at Congress.

In relation to the age grade debate, the Carlow native made no argument in favour of minor remaining U17 or returning to U18 but stressed the importance of decoupling.

“Clearly we must have uniformity at inter-county level. The danger here is that a return to U18 risks overtraining and overuse injuries for inter-county players in that age group.

“I am not particularly wedded to any particular age for what we used to term minor. But whether that turns out to be 17 or 18 I do firmly believe that a ‘developing’ player should not be asked to play at adult level. ‘De-coupling’ is paramount in all this.”