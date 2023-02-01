Kilmacud Crokes to challenge CCCC's decision to order club final replay 

Following a hearing on Monday evening, the Central Competitions Control Committee decided on Tuesday morning to replay the game after it was agreed Crokes breached a rule by having more than 15 players on the field in second-half stoppage time.
APPEAL: A Kilmacud Crokes flag is seen on the Stillorgan road in Dublin as the CCCC of the GAA have ordered a replay of the AIB GAA Football All-Ireland Senior Club Championship Final between Kilmacud Crokes and Glen.

Wed, 01 Feb, 2023 - 20:44
Cian Locke

Kilmacud Crokes are to exercise their right to challenge Tuesday’s decision to order a replay of their All-Ireland senior club final against Glen.

The Stillorgan club have held a number of meetings since the judgement and will be contacting Croke Park to seek a meeting to plead their case in front of the Central Appeals Committee.

Crokes have until Friday to lodge their appeal and should the CAC uphold the CCCC’s verdict they have the avenue of applying to the independent Disputes Resolution Authority.

