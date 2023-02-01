Kilmacud Crokes to challenge CCCC's decision to order club final replay 

Kilmacud Crokes are to exercise their right to challenge Tuesday’s decision to order a replay of their All-Ireland senior club final against Glen.
The Stillorgan club have held a number of meetings since the judgement and will be contacting Croke Park to seek a meeting to plead their case in front of the Central Appeals Committee.
Following a hearing on Monday evening, the Central Competitions Control Committee decided on Tuesday morning to replay the game after it was agreed Crokes breached a rule by having more than 15 players on the field in second-half stoppage time.
Crokes have until Friday to lodge their appeal and should the CAC uphold the CCCC’s verdict they have the avenue of applying to the independent Disputes Resolution Authority.