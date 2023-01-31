Club final replay could go to March as unrest grows

For the second week in a row, Kilmacud Crokes have three days to respond to a challenge made against the legitimacy of their All-Ireland senior final victory last Sunday week.

The Dublin club have until Friday to request an appeal after the Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) upheld Glen’s objection that their opponents had breached a rule and ordered a replay take place.

Following a hearing in Croke Park on Monday evening where each club made 15-minute objection and counter-objection arguments in front of the CCCC, the GAA’s national fixtures body reserved judgement until Tuesday morning when they convened again.

Shortly after 11am, they emailed both clubs to confirm their decision that Rule 2.1 of the playing rules had been broken. As was obviously proven, Crokes were found to have had more than 15 players on the field in second-half stoppage time as Dara Mullin had not left the field having been replaced by Conor Casey.

The statement from the GAA that followed read: “Following meetings of CCCC last night and this morning, the objection of CLG Gleann Machaire Ratha as per Riail 7.10 (n) T.O. has been upheld as it is proven that CLG Cill Mochuda na Crócaigh exceeded the number of players permitted under Riail 2.1 Rules of Specification, Playing Rules (Treoir Oifigiúil Cuid II).

“In accordance with Riail 6.44 (b) (i) T.O. Cuid I, the penalty imposed by An Coiste is “Replay of Game”. A three-day window, from the time of notification, exists to request an Appeal.”

Usually, the Central Hearings Committee would be the next disciplinary body to field the case. However, the CCCC are empowered to hear objections and counter objections and should Crokes exercise their right to appeal it will go to the Central Appeals Committee. In the event they are called on uphold the CCCC’s decision, the remaining avenue for the Stillorgan club is the independent Disputes Resolution Authority.

Reflecting Crokes’ right to appeal, the CCCC chose not to announce a date or time for a replay, which may not yet take place for a variety of reasons not least Crokes’ adamant stance that they will not participate in a rematch and a dwindling appetite for one in some quarters of the Glen club.

While the weekend after next is a rest weekend in the Allianz Football League, it remains to be seen when a CAC meeting, if called for by Crokes, can take place. The only other break weekend in the league is March 11/12, although Derry, who fielded two Glen players in their opening game against Limerick last weekend, will hope to be in the hunt for promotion to Division 1 at that point.

The Irish Examiner understands that in the CCCC’s correspondence to the clubs on Tuesday morning there was acknowledgement of error on the part of match officials in there being 16 active Crokes players on the field for Glen’s stoppage time 45.

There is also believed to be unrest among CCCC members about a perceived lack of support and guidance from the GAA leadership during the controversy.