Waterford move was 'never on the cards' for Kerry’s Stephen Molumphy

When Liam Cahill’s departure from Waterford was confirmed the glances west seemed inevitable. Former Déise All-Star Stephen Molumphy had led Kerry to a Division 2A semi-final and Joe McDonagh Cup final in 2022. Would they be tempted to make a call?

Quickly he was listed in places as a contender. First things first. Was he interested in going?

“It was never on the cards because we had unfinished business down here,” Molumphy says.

“When we finished last year, it was straight down here as the club action started straight away. So it was never on the cards because we had come so close and we had so much work to do with what we started and what we finished with. We knew then where to look in the club games.

“I suppose we had invested a lot; the players had invested a lot and there is so much talent out there. We have picked more but there is still more talent out there that we are trying to bring in the whole time. It is unfinished business, but we are hungry for it. We look forward to it and Kerry is our home now.”

Pat Bennett is a selector alongside Molumphy and together they scoured the club scene in search of more talent. They went to Austin Stack Park and beyond. In a bid to break ground outside of North Kerry, no stone was left unturned. The squad now has representatives from Dr Crokes, Kenmare and further south.

Those players faced a baptism of fire in January in the Munster Hurling League. Kerry went down by 13 points against Cork and 16 versus Limerick. Despite that Molumphy maintains it was a worthwhile venture. Exposure to such fierce temperaments will stand to them.

“We brought on eleven subs against Cork and Limerick. We were bringing on players against Cork who had not played intercounty before while Cork were bringing on players who played Liam McCarthy and were in an All-Ireland semi-final the year before and that is the reality of our situation.

“If you want to compare like with like, you need to get up there and the more of those games we play the better as they are fantastic for us. The Munster League is an excellent opportunity for us.”

Onto the league. The Kerry boss is open about their goal, they are going out to win it. In the last two campaigns they collected a total of six points and this year have the benefit of three home games. Everyone will go full-bore with all six in the mix for promotion. First up is an away trip to Derry. The dogfight starts in Celtic Park on Saturday.

“Last year we had three teams on the last day fighting to get into a final place and the last two were fighting relegation. It is so competitive and it is so dangerous every game because if you are off form on any day you will lose two points straight away.”