Bennett focused on Waterford despite draw of joining brothers Down Under 

When Waterford won the Allianz Hurling League final last April, Stephen Bennett scored 2-11 and finished the game alongside his two brothers, Kieran and Shane.

On the eve of their latest Division 1 campaign, there is only Stephen left on the panel with Kieran now living and working in Australia and Shane about to head Down Under shortly.

"It's the first year in seven or eight that I won't have at least one of them in with me," said Stephen. "Kieran is over in Melbourne since August and Shane is going over there now soon."

With Pauric Mahony also choosing to cut his inter-county career short at just 30, former All-Star Bennett could be forgiven for wondering if there's something more attractive for him beyond county activity too.

"Every morning Kieran is snapping you a picture,'38 degrees, just home from work, going to the beach'," he said.

"And you're getting up to go to work and to head straight then to Waterford for training. So there are a few times when you're like, 'I wouldn't mind being there'. But no, I'm generally happy playing another year. With work, everything. I think you can overthink it as well and do what other people think you should do. I don't really care. I'm happy enough. I'm okay with that. If we need to go travelling in the future, we can."

Finishing up with Waterford in mid-May after failing to qualify for the All-Ireland series, at least allowed Bennett to indulge his own wanderlust. He got a trip out to Dubai in October, went to Croatia and Portugal and even got across to watch his beloved Everton.

All of which was made possible by the concertinaed inter-county season and the longer than normal club window.

"We got to go back and do 12 weeks with Ballysaggart, which we'd never done in 12 or 13 years," said Bennett. "You had a summer with your friends that you didn't have before. I would actually have liked it to be a bit longer. We used to do a few months with Waterford, back to Ballysaggart for one match, back to Waterford. It was just...I hated it. So I think it's brilliant now."

By the time pre-season training with Waterford, under new manager Davy Fitzgerald, rolled around, Bennett was primed to go again.

All the talk has been of their Championship 'collapse' and of the psychological barrier they appear to have developed with winning Munster group games but Bennett isn't buying any of that.

As his Dad, Kerry selector Pat, said before Christmas, Waterford only really had one particularly bad performance last year, against Clare in the final Munster group game when it was already clear they wouldn't qualify.

"I really don't think it was as bad as what people thought," agreed Stephen. "You were the best team in the world after winning the league but you were the worst after losing three matches in Munster. Look, I definitely think we're good enough but we need to work on a lot of things. We probably need to find a few new players and the fellas who are there need to improve a bit more. It hasn't been good enough, it's been nearly good enough at times, but at the end of the day we haven't won anything so we haven't been up to where we need to be."

Considering how last year's Championship panned out for Waterford after previously winning the league, and with the Limerick template in mind, perhaps the Deise might go easier this spring and build towards a summer peak?

"I think we'll 100 percent try to win the league again, I don't see why we wouldn't, we'll try to win every match," countered Bennett. "We were playing Munster Hurling League matches there and we were trying to win every match. That's my personal opinion, we'll definitely be trying to win the league."

Fitzgerald is a familiar face to the Bennetts given that their father coached alongside the Clare man in both Waterford and Wexford in the past.

"I was only 12 or 13 when Dad was in with him with Waterford," said Bennett. "I met him three or four times maybe over the last 10 years. But I think he's so much different now from 10 years ago with Waterford. He improves players. And if he can just improve us a bit, that's all we want."