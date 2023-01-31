Feargal Logan: Tyrone can't keep letting leads slip 

Tyrone must urgently address a deeply concerning trend of losing games from winning positions, says Feargal Logan
DEJECTED: Conn Kilpatrick of Tyrone after his side's defeat in the Allianz Football League Division 1 match against Roscommon at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Pic: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Tue, 31 Jan, 2023 - 07:05
Francis Mooney

Tyrone must urgently address a deeply concerning trend of losing games from winning positions, says Feargal Logan.

They were overhauled by Derry in the Dr McKenna Cup final, and again at the weekend as Roscommon banged in three second-half goals to claim both Allianz Division One points at Hyde Park.

Despite a strong wind in their favour, the Ulster men were outplayed by a resurgent Rossies side in the final 20 minutes.

“It’s critical, we just have to get at it. Players get a chance next Sunday to redeem it, and we all have to just hope that we don’t get in commanding positions again and let them slide,” said Red Hand joint manager Logan.

“Everything is analysed nowadays, and there’s always a post-mortem, win lose or draw.

“So listen, we’ve just got to stay loyal to the cause and keep going at it.

“That’s football, and everybody has lived the ups and the downs, and with this one, we just have to keep going next week.” 

An Ulster derby against a Donegal side at Healy Park on Sunday offers Tyrone that opportunity for redemption, but Paddy Carr’s side make the short trip buoyed by their opening day victory over All-Ireland champions Kerry.

“It’s a big game next week, we need two points to get on the board, so listen, it’s going to be a big week,” said Logan.

“It’s not a great place for Tyrone at the moment, a game in, but we’re just going to have to deal with it."

Tyrone’s failure to close out the game when they appeared to be in control will be a critical point of focus as a bitterly disappointing loss to Roscommon is reviewed at Garvaghey this week.

Kieran McGeary’s goal turned a three points deficit into a three points lead, but the home side nipped the Red Hand revival in the bud to plunder three goals and a huge result for the Division One newcomers.

“We thought we were well set up, we thought we were dealing with their kick-outs well, we had the press on them in the second half, but we just needed more scores,” said Logan.

“Obviously we didn’t get them and we paid the price in the end.” 

