Mayo’s resurgent Ryan O’Donoghue eager to make up for lost time

It was a score that said so much about the team’s spirit and the individual who kicked it. This is Mayo. This is Ryan O’Donoghue. Coming back from the brink is what they do.

Before his last-gasp equaliser in Castlebar on Saturday, the corner-forward had one shot blocked down and another sail wide. When a hacked clearance fell short and he was afforded one final opportunity, O’Donoghue did not hesitate.

“I had one before that in a similar space and put it wide,” he recalled post-match.

“Mattie (Ruane) had a quick word in my ear: 'We'll back you. If you get the opportunity, take it again.' In the back of my head, I knew the boys trusted me. I've practised that shot. I'd kick it in my sleep usually.

“I just backed myself and thankfully saw it go between the sticks.”

What a way to kick-start 2023 after a wretched 2022. O’Donoghue spent most of the season on the sidelines due to a groin issue that refused to relinquish. Mentally and physically, it left a lasting impact. What was the lesson?

“To be honest with you, I am never taking a game for granted again. Not even a training session. I had a sickening year last year with my groin injury and ended up being out for the guts of seven months. I only played a half for Belmullet in the club championship. To be honest, I am taking every week as it comes now.

“After last year, you could pick up any injury at any time. I am really taking every week as it comes and looking forward to training Tuesday. We will bounce into next week, up to Armagh.”

Growing up O’Donoghue had his choice of sporting pursuits. He was a talented boxer and a prospect underage for Sligo Rovers. Gaelic football ultimately won out after a bright year with the minors. Even still he never stops and that was part of the problem.

The injury stemmed from the 2021 club campaign. He slotted three frees in late November in a county final defeat and was straight back in with Mayo, kicking four frees and one from play against Galway in the FBD League by the first week of January.

On Saturday the former All-Star looked fitter than ever. Cillian O’Connor came off the bench and scored. Post-match manager Kevin McStay confirmed Tommy Conroy is “very close.” Suddenly, a sharp attack is taking shape.

“I was carrying a bit of an injury from the year before with the club championship and Belmullet. We got to the county final against Knockmore. Then we were straight in again. Last December, into January. I had a tough 18 months and carrying it through the league. It just didn’t put up with me, to be honest. That is sport. It is one of these things, I am working with all the physios, keeping it in rehab and prehab.

“Please god, I can stay fit.”

For his sake and the county’s.