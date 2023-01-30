Glen and Kilmacud chiefs to attend Monday night meeting at Croke Park

Club representatives will make their case to the CCCC.
Glen and Kilmacud chiefs to attend Monday night meeting at Croke Park

FALL OUT: Glen players after the recent All-Ireland decider with Kilmacud Crokes. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Mon, 30 Jan, 2023 - 12:42
John Fogarty

Glen and Kilmacud Crokes will make their cases in front of the Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) in Croke Park this evening.

While sources indicate a replay is still considered the likely decision by the CCCC, it is expected there will be an acknowledgement at the hearing that the match officials made an error in allowing play to develop from Glen’s 45 as Crokes had more than 15 players on the field in second-half stoppage time. It’s understood there was no mention of the incident in referee Derek O’Mahoney’s report.

Whether that is enough of a mitigating factor against the cited breach of Rule 2.1 of the playing rules – “a team shall consist of 15 players” – lies at the heart of the matter.

There appears to be a dwindling appetite for a replay in Glen as there already had been in Crokes. Glen made their objection last Tuesday having been informed by the CCCC that they would review the matter upon receipt of a claim that a rule had been broken. Crokes followed with a counter-objection on Friday.

Glen players Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty lined out for Derry in Saturday’s Division 2 win over Limerick as was always intended, according to manager Rory Gallagher. “We have well defined breaks, well established breaks, for the boys and we hadn't even have a discussion about it in the last few weeks.

“They have great mental strength. I know their mentality and they love playing football for Glen and for Derry. Conor was outstanding given he hasn't even trained with us. We all expected Glen to be finished last week but the boys are available for Derry now and that's it."

Both Glen and Crokes are permitted to be represented by two full members at this evening’s hearing. No evidence or submission for the objection and counter-objection can be given in the absence of either party.

Upon receipt of the decision, it can be contested in front of the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee.

More in this section

Breathless late rally gets Clare off to winning start Breathless late rally gets Clare off to winning start
Coen goal caps big Galway win over Dublin Coen goal caps big Galway win over Dublin
Cork v Meath - Allianz Football League Division 2 Costly goals conceded mean Cork already under pressure
<p>Breaffy goalkeeper Rob Hennelly gets ready to clear his lines as Belmullet’s Evan Ivers attempts to put him off. Picture: David Farrell Photography </p>

Mayo keeper Rob Hennelly set to switch to Dublin club

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.246 s