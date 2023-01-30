Glen and Kilmacud chiefs to attend Monday night meeting at Croke Park

Glen and Kilmacud Crokes will make their cases in front of the Central Competitions Controls Committee (CCCC) in Croke Park this evening.

While sources indicate a replay is still considered the likely decision by the CCCC, it is expected there will be an acknowledgement at the hearing that the match officials made an error in allowing play to develop from Glen’s 45 as Crokes had more than 15 players on the field in second-half stoppage time. It’s understood there was no mention of the incident in referee Derek O’Mahoney’s report.

Whether that is enough of a mitigating factor against the cited breach of Rule 2.1 of the playing rules – “a team shall consist of 15 players” – lies at the heart of the matter.

There appears to be a dwindling appetite for a replay in Glen as there already had been in Crokes. Glen made their objection last Tuesday having been informed by the CCCC that they would review the matter upon receipt of a claim that a rule had been broken. Crokes followed with a counter-objection on Friday.

Glen players Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty lined out for Derry in Saturday’s Division 2 win over Limerick as was always intended, according to manager Rory Gallagher. “We have well defined breaks, well established breaks, for the boys and we hadn't even have a discussion about it in the last few weeks.

“They have great mental strength. I know their mentality and they love playing football for Glen and for Derry. Conor was outstanding given he hasn't even trained with us. We all expected Glen to be finished last week but the boys are available for Derry now and that's it."

Both Glen and Crokes are permitted to be represented by two full members at this evening’s hearing. No evidence or submission for the objection and counter-objection can be given in the absence of either party.

Upon receipt of the decision, it can be contested in front of the GAA’s Central Appeals Committee.