Laois start as they mean to go on with win in Sligo

Allianz Football League Division Four

Sligo 0-11

Laois 2-11

THIS wasn't a perfect performance from Laois but as a first step towards what they hope will be immediate promotion from the bottom tier, the 2-11 to 0-11 defeat of Sligo at Markievicz Park was a perfect way to start this year's campaign.

With a five-point interval lead, 1-8 to 0-6, against a Sligo side that failed to ignite, Laois should have been more comfortable in the second period.

But they were only two points ahead by the 53rd minute, 1-8 to 0-9, ended a scoreless spell that lasted 22 minutes when Evan O'Carroll pointed a long-range free.

Substitute Lee Walker's goal after 67 minutes ended Sligo's resistence and set up a vital away result for Billy Sheehan's charges.

The opening exchanges were even – Evan Lowry's opening point for Laois was cancelled out by a Niall Murphy effort for the hosts – but once Laois settled into a rhythm, helped by midfielders Kieran Lillis and James Finn dominating the middle third, Sligo were in trouble.

The visitors were 0-4 to 0-1 ahead with 16 minutes gone – Paul Kingston, who would finish with 0-6, was busy and there was a good score from Mark Barry.

A fine point by Patrick O'Connor revealed Sligo's potential but Eoin Lowry's 20th minute goal – following work by Niall Corbet – put Laois 1-4 to 0-2 in front.

A classy point from Paul Kingston emphasised Laois' attacking power and, defensively, they were keeping Sligo in check.

Sligo added further points, among them excellent efforts from Cian Lally and Patrick O'Connor, but the home side required a second-half transformation.

Three unanswered points from Sligo – a sequence started by centre-back Darragh Cummins' good point from play – suddenly brought Tony McEntee's men, hithero sluggish, into contention.

Goalkeeper Daniel Lyons, making his first AFL start for Sligo, made a big save to deny Evan O'Carroll as Laois were frustrated and scoreless for the first 22 minutes of the second-half.

But Sligo were unable to close the margin any more than two points and they needed a goal – the closest they came to a three-pointer was a half-chance for substitute Donal Conlon.

During a wet second-half Laois found their groove again and outscored Sligo 1-3 to 0-2 in the last 18 minutes. Paul Kingston kicked his sixth point in stoppage time.

Scorers for Sligo: Sean Carrabine (0-4, 3f); Patrick O'Connor (0-2); Niall Murphy (0-2, 1f); Cian Lally (0-1); David Quinn (0-1); Darragh Cummins (0-1)

Scorers for Laois: Paul Kingston (0-6, 2f); Eoin Lowry (1-1); Lee Walker (1-0); Evan O'Carroll (0-2, 1 'mark', 1f); Niall Corbet (0-1, 1f); Mark Barry (0-1)

Sligo: D Lyons, N Mullen, E McGuinness, E Lyons, P Kilcoyne, D Cummins, Luke Nicholson, P Spillane, C Griffin, L Towey, S Carrabine, D Quinn, C Lally, P O’Connor, N Murphy Subs used: D Conlon for C Griffin, h-t; P McNamara for N Mullen, h-t; M Walsh for E Lyons, 51; G O’Kelly-Lynch for P Spillane, 55; A Reilly for L Nicholson, 64

Laois: S Osborne, S Greene, T Collins, R Piggott, S O’Flynn, M Timmons, B Byrne, K Lillis, J Finn, M Barry, P Kingston, P O’Sullivan, E Lowry, E O’Carroll, N Corbet Subs used: K Swayne for N Corbet, 54; L Walker for E Lowry, 66; B Daly for E O’Carroll, 68; P Kirwan for M Barry, 70+2; C Doyle for P O’Sullivan, 70+4

Referee: Kieran Eannetta (Tyrone)