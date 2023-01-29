Mayo keeper Rob Hennelly set to switch to Dublin club

Mayo goalkeeper Rob Hennelly will become the latest inter-county star to complete a transfer to a Dublin club.

Hennelly is set to switch from his Mayo club Breaffy to Dublin side Raheny, where he will potentially link up with Dublin rivals Brian Fenton, Brian Howard and Sean McMahon.

The Mayo netminder confirmed the move in an interview for The Mayo Football Podcast.

Hennelly reached four county finals with Breaffy though never won a senior title - they were defeated by Knockmore in the 2020 decider.

He has lived in Dublin for a decade so is eligible to make the transfer.

The move follows Shane Walsh's controversial decision last year to move from Galway side Kilkerrin-Clonberne to Kilmacud Crokes.