Strong final-quarter helps Brendan’s march on

Munster Colleges Corn Ui Mhuiri semi-final

ST BRENDAN'S COLLEGE 2-16

MERCY MOUNTHAWK 0-13

St Brendan's College Killarney were given a forensic gut check by a Rob Monahan-inspired Mercy Mounthawk before pulling clear in the final quarter of this all-Kerry Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final played in glorious conditions at the Fitzgerald Stadium, Killarney on Saturday.

In fact, the stats of this absorbing contest reveal that only in the scoring department did Mercy Mounthawk fall short. The sides broke even at midfield with St Brendan's retaining 80% of their kick-outs to Mounthawk’s 79%, St Brendan's turned over the ball 24 times to Mounthawk’s 28, both had 40 attacks and created four goal chances each.

But the reason that St Brendan's won was their scoring return from play; 58% while Mercy Mounthawk only managed 40%.

Mounthawk settled quicker and Paddy Lane forced a big save out of Shay O’Meara in the Sem goal in the third minute as the majority of scores in the first period came from turnovers. Bobby Byrne was black carded for Mounthawk in the 22nd minute as they had led on the scoreboard for much of the first period until a Luke Crowley free put the Sem 0-6 to 0-5 up in the 24th minute.

Then disaster for Mounthawk in the 30th minute when the Sem punished them for misplaced sideline kick back to their goalkeeper which fell well short of its target. Callum Cronin beat Michael Tansley in a footrace and finished into an empty net to put his side 1-6 to 0-6 to the good as Jamie Moynihan then scored to make it a four-point game at the break (1-7 to 0-6) The outstanding Robert Monahan put the Sem under huge pressure in the early part of the second half as the gap was cut to at 1-8 to 0-10 before a second Cillian Courtney point and a John Kelliher effort settled the Killarney School at the three-quarter mark.

Two Luke Crowley points and a Callum Cronin free put them 1-13 to 0-10 ahead on 50 minutes but the game was ended as a contest a minute later when Crowley played the ball over the top and Callum Cronin fisted a good ball into over advancing keeper Tansley and into the Mounthawk net to make it a nine point game.

St Brendan’s manager Kieran Herlihy admitted it was a satisfying win but there is more work to do before the final.

“The first emotion is satisfaction that the efforts of the 40 lads inside in the dressing room that their hard work is being rewarded," he said. "The second aspect of this win is that we are aware that we are not the finished article and we have a lot of work to do.

"We were forcing the issue a small bit on the ball and not using the fine expanses of the stadium but the lads regained their composure after making it hard for themselves for a spell unnecessarily."

Mercy Mounthawk manager Eamonn Lally was gracious in defeat: “The Sem got two fortuitous goals and we didn’t convert the chances we got. The Sem are a fantastic team and could go on and win the Hogan Cup. It was our first Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final and there will be 12 of those boys starting again next year.”

Scorers for St Brendans: C Cronin (2-1, 1f) L Crowley (0-7, 3f), C Courtney (0-2), S Fitzgerald, A Hennigan, J Kelliher, T Moynihan, J Moynihan and A O’Neill (0-1 each).

Scorers for Mounthawk: R Monahan (0-8, 3f, 1m), P Lane, N Collins, O Ferris, D O’Connor and T Kennedy (0-1 each).

ST BRENDAN’S: S O’Meara (Dr Crokes); M Lynch (Dr Crokes), C Lynch (Glenflesk), J Williams (Kilcummin); C Courtney ( Dr Crokes) , K O’Shea (Kilcummin), S Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes); J Kelliher (Glenflesk), D Ryan (Fossa); T Moynihan (Spa), A O’Neill (Reenard), J Moynihan (Glenflesk); C Cronin (Glenflesk), L Crowley (Glenflesk), A Hennigan (Dr Crokes).

Subs: P Moynihan (Kilcummin) for C Courtney (53), E Kelly (Glenflesk) for C Cronin and L Daly (Kilcummin) for J Williams (both 59) and N O’Carroll (Dr Crokes) for D Ryan (60 +2).

MERCY MOUNTHAWK: M Tansley (Austin Stacks), G O’Riordan (Ardfert). J Murphy (Austin Stacks), S Rice (Ballymacelligott); S Corkery (John Mitchels), C Litchfield (Austin Stacks), B Byrne (John Mitchels); R Monahan (Ardfert), D O’Sullivan (do); N Collins (Ballymacelligott), O Ferris (Ardfert), D Kirby (Austin Stacks); D O’Connor (Kerins O’Rahillys), T Kennedy (do), P Lane (Austin Stacks) Subs: N Townsend (Austin Stacks) for D O’Sullivan (52) and P O’Halloran (do) for B Byrne (60 +2).

Referee: J Griffin (Glenbeigh/Glencar).