Costly goals conceded mean Cork already under pressure

Meath 3-14 Cork 0-19

The job of making this Cork team harder to break down and harder to beat remains a great distance from completion.

An unusually short injury list, returning personnel, a beefed-up management ticket, three consecutive early season wins and January silverware had fed renewed optimism surrounding John Cleary’s Cork.

But just when the start of the serious business required Cork to continue to bring it all together, optimism was replaced by a sense of déjà vu. Old failings gave rise to old frustrations.

Meath scored only once during the opening 17 minutes. They did not once lead between the eighth and 52nd minute. And yet, with nine minutes of regulation time remaining, the visitors were six ahead and essentially out the gap.

Against Kerry and Dublin in last year’s championship, Cork prioritised containment. But while they were stout at the back, it left them short further up. Management accepted a better balance needed to be struck.

Meath are not Kerry and they’re certainly not Dublin. And so Cork sought to assert themselves on the visitors to Páirc Uí Chaoimh. To be proactive rather than reactive. And they were for long spells.

Their problem, though, was that there was too little containment in the second period. Cork’s second half defensive effort contained too many leaks.

Meath created five goal chances. They took three. Cork had four green flag chances. They took none.

Of the three Meath capitalised on, the first two were wholly avoidable from a Cork perspective.

The excellent Shane Walsh got in along the North Stand side far too easily for their opener on seven minutes. It was Meath’s sole score until Matthew Costello kicked their opening point on 17 minutes.

If that first green flag kept Meath in touch at a time when Cork were in charge of most sectors, the second was of a far more destabilising nature.

Jordan Morris’ 52nd minute major, after a mistake by Ian Maguire and a steal by Jason Scully, put the Royals in front for the first time since the aforementioned Walsh goal.

Just over 70 seconds later, Cork cut inside the opposition cover. Colm O’Callaghan’s drive was repelled by ‘keeper Harry Hogan. The rebound popped up in front of Seán Powter, Hogan again on hand.

Thirty seconds and five passes further on, Walsh split the Cork posts at the City End. A four-point swing. Advantage Meath.

Between the 52nd and 57th minute, Meath’s directness and their willingness to put boot to ball in the opposition half saw them register 1-4 without reply to move from three behind to four in front. The pick was sub Jack O’Connor’s booming right-footed effort.

Steven Sherlock replied with a free. But then another Meath goal. Cillian O’Sullivan the provider. In 10 minutes, they had outscored their hosts 2-4 to 0-1. At 3-12 to 0-15 ahead on 61 minutes, they would not be caught.

Away day delight so for Colm O’Rourke and his crew, opening round deflation for John Cleary and Cork.

In the six seasons Cork have been in Division 2 since falling from the top tier in 2016, they have never once managed to win their opening League fixture.

The hosts led 0-11 to 1-6 at the interval, eight of those 11 white flags coming from the boot of Sherlock (five frees and one ‘45).

“We were disappointed we weren’t up more at half time. We did control it,” said Cleary. He wasn’t wrong. But Cork’s use of possession in the opposition half was too often too lateral. It lacked incisiveness.

They also lacked a meaningful spread of scorers. Sherlock contributed all bar 0-5 of their total. Brian Hurley did not figure on the scoresheet. Having kicked 0-7 in the county’s McGrath Cup final win, the captain's shot count was exceptionally low here.

“Coming here today the last thing I thought we would do was concede three goals. We can’t concede goals like that and expect to win these games,” Cleary noted.

A positive start for Meath, Cork already under pressure.

Scorers for Meath: S Walsh (1-7, 0-2 frees, 0-2 marks); J Morris (1-2); C O’Sullivan (1-1); M Costello (0-2, 0-1 free); C Hickey, J O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock (0-14, 0-10 frees, 0-1 '45); C Óg Jones (0-2); M Shanley, M Taylor, S Powter (0-1 each).

Meath: H Hogan; J O’Hare, M Flood, C Hickey; E Harkin, D Keogan, D O’Neill; R Jones, D McGowan; D Campion, J Scully, C O’Sullivan; J Morris, M Costello, S Walsh.

Subs: S Crosby for McGowan (12-14, temporary); A O’Neill for D O’Neill (HT); J O’Connor for Harkin, H O’Higgins for O’Hare (both 48); D Moriarty for McGowan (53); S Crosby for O’Sullivan (66).

Cork: MA Martin; K O’Donovan, D O’Mahony, M Shanley; R Maguire, S Meehan, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, S Powter, B O’Driscoll; C Óg Jones, B Hurley, S Sherlock.

Subs: T Walsh for O’Donovan (44); J O’Rourke for McSweeney (53); L Fahy for R Maguire (54); C O’Mahony for Sherlock (60); R Deane for Powter (66).

Referee: B Cawley (Kildare).