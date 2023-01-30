'That is an incredible decision in a Division 1 game' - Jack O'Connor bemoans standard of officiating 

Jack O’Connor questioned the standard of officiating that led to Donegal being awarded a disputed first-half point.

While critical of his team’s performance in going down to the county’s first defeat in 10 months, the Kerry manager bemoaned the decision to allow Caolan McColgan’s point on the half-hour mark to stand.

After the umpires initially awarded the effort, referee Liam Devenney spoke to his linesman before consulting with his umpires. O’Connor also remonstrated on the sideline that the shot was wide but the score was given.

“Christ, the one from the umpire there was fairly blatant,” he said. “It is an awful decision. Everyone in the stand and everyone in that far side of the field who had a look at that, knew that ball was wide. That should not be happening. At this level in football in Division 1.

“The linesman said it was wide yet he (referee Devenney) did not communicate it with the umpire. That is an incredible decision in a Division 1 game.”

Donegal manager Paddy Carr insisted he did not see the score but added with a smile: "I must have been the only one who thought it went over. I think Jack can be happy enough – a lot of decisions have gone his way over the last year or so.”

On his debut, 20-year-old wing-back McColgan registered three points on a pleasing first day out for new boss Carr. “Caolan is a fine young footballer and there's more to come with that lad but it's great to see him showing the composure. He kicked a couple of points in the first half in very difficult conditions and we were hanging on at that stage and he got us back into it. They were kind of inspirational points.

“The lads that we brought in there, young Johnny McGroddy is only in the panel a very short while, he ran himself into the ground and you can't ask for anything more genuine than that.”

Monaghan, who also began their campaign in defeat, travel to Killarney next Sunday and O’Connor, who said few if any of the 10 All-Ireland final starters missing will return for that clash, knows the importance of a win.

“It is going to be a very difficult league; we knew that before we started so we felt we were capable of getting something out of the game today. I mean we certainly had enough chances; we converted three out of eight in the second half, we missed six dead balls, we got no score from a free in the game which must be a record. That’s it lads, it is just very disappointing.”