Andy Moran's lively Leitrim overpower Déise in second-half blitz

Allianz NFL Div 4

Leitrim 3-18

Waterford 0-11

A storming second-half performance by Leitrim enabled Andy Moran's men to crush the Waterford challenge in Carrick-on-Shannon after the Deise had enjoyed a deserved one point interval advantage.

Aided by the breeze Waterford drew first blood when Conor Murray fisted over a second-minute point. Leitrim responded well and grabbed an two-point lead over the next six minutes with Keith Beirne putting over two frees and adding a point from play.

Waterford began to find their feet after Michael Curry whipped over a 16th-minute point. But Leitrim still held the upper-hand over the next four minutes thanks to another Beirne free conversion and an Aiden Flynn palmed over point.

Waterford rallied and took a three-point advantage in the exchanges. In this period Brian Lynch shot four points for the Déise with one coming from a placed ball while Conor Murray and Shane Whelan-Barrett chipped in with a point apiece.

Leitrim reduced Waterford's advantage to the minimum at the interval after Darragh Rooney shot two points on the trot.

After the restart Leitrim took full advantage of the breeze and levelled matters within seconds with Darragh Rooney adding his third point in succession before Keith Beirne split the Waterford uprights to put them ahead.

From this point on the Waterford challenge began to fade and Leitrim regained complete command by the 43rd minute after building up a five point lead. Keith Beirne converted a Leitrim '45' and pointed two frees while Pearce Dolan also added a point.

Leitrim extended their lead to a 2-15 to 0-9 margin during the next 18 minutes.

In this spell a goal and a point from Jack Heslin as well as another goal strike by sub Tom Prior put Leitrim well on the way to gaining their first two Division 4 league points.

Scorers for Leitrim: K. Beirne 1 – 10 6f, '45'; J Heslin 1 – 1, T Prior 1 – 0; D Rooney 0 – 3; |P. Keaney 0 – 2 ; A Flynn & P Dolan 0 – 1 each.

Waterford: B Lynch 0 – 4 f; C Murray 0 – 3; M Curray 0 – 2; S Whelan Barrett & D Ryan 0 – 1 each.

Leitrim: D Maxwell; P Maguire, M Diffley, C Reynolds; C Farrell, Casey, R O'Rourke; P Dolan, D Wrynn; D Rooney, J Heslin; A, Flynn; E Sweeney, K Beirne, J Reynolds.

Subs: T Prior for O'Rourke (HT); PKenaey for Flynn (52); M Plunkett for Sweeney (60); J Rooney for D. Rooney (62); T Quinn for Casey (66).

Waterford: A Beresford; L Fennel, B O'Brien, D Ó'Cathasaigh; D Corcoran, B Looby, J O'Sullivan; C Maguire, B Lynch; D Ryan, E McGrath-Butler, M Curry; C Murray, S. Whelan-Barrett, M Kiely.

Subs: B Hynes for Maguire (HT); N McSweeney for McGrath-Butler (41); C O'Cuirin for O'Brien (43); D Fitzgerald for Whelan-Barrett (57).

Referee: E. McFeely (Donegal)