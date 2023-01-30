Ronayne pleased with Cork's battling qualities

Waterford 2-9 Cork 2-9

Katie Quirke earned Cork a share of the points following Sunday’s LIDL LGFA National League Division 1 encounter with Waterford in Piltown, Kilkenny.

The Bride Rovers forward landed a free six minutes into injury-time as a new look Cork team emerged from a hard-hitting league encounter with a 2-9 to 2-9 draw.

Waterford led from the third minute when Áine Fitzgerald found the net but couldn’t hold on for what would have been a morale-boosting victory. Instead, a Cork team that, at one juncture, trailed by seven points demonstrated admirable grit to leave Kilkenny with a share of the spoils.

“We won a game last week (versus Mayo) playing some great football and today we showed battling qualities to get a draw,” Cork manager Shane Ronayne commented.

“You need all those qualities and characteristics if you are going to be successful as a team. Look, Waterford are a very good team and were very unlucky not to beat Kerry last week.

“Things weren’t going right for us today. Players just didn’t play as well as they did the last week. In fairness to them, they did respond and dug out a draw.”

Sunday’s venue was the cause of much pre-match chatter not least because of the state of a heavily used playing surface.

The fact that a young Cork team was able to overcome that obstacle and a dogged opponent to earn a draw bodes well for next Monday’s glamour clash with Dublin in Páirc Uí Rinn.

Áine Fitzgerald and Lauren McGregor’s first half goals cemented a merited 2-4 to 1-3 Waterford lead. In contrast, Daire Kiely’s goal proved crucial for a Cork team that struggled to find their feet.

A high-scoring third quarter saw Erika O’Shea raise a green flag to level matters, 2-7 apiece, heading into the closing stages.

Both teams tired having played their hearts out on a heavy pitch before Caragh McCarthy and Katie Quirke exchanged scores. Emma Murray looked to have won it late on for a Waterford team down to fourteen players following Áine O’Neill’s yellow card.

It was left to Katie Quirke, who finished with five points, to salvage a draw courtesy of a nervelessly converted free six minutes into injury-time for a relieved Cork.

Scorers for Waterford: K Hogan 0-4 (0-4f), L McGregor 1-1, E Murray 0-3, Á Fitzgerald 1-0, C McCarthy 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: K Quirke 0-5 (0-3f), D Kiely and E O’Shea 1-0 each, E Kiely 0-2, L Coppinger 0-1 and E Cleary 0-1 each.

Waterford: E O’Brien; C Murray, M Dunford, A Murray; E Power, E Murray, H Power; K Hogan, A Waring; Á O’Neill, B McMaugh, C McCarthy; A Fitzgerald, L McGregor, K McGrath (captain).

Subs: S MacGuckian for A Fitzgerald (50), C Hayes for C McCarthy (55), M Comeford for A Waring (60).

Cork: M O’Sullivan; S Kelly, E Meaney, D Kinry; A Healy, H Looney, M Duggan; R Leahy, E O’Shea; E Cleary (captain), L Coppinger, D Kiely; K Quirke, E Kiely, A Ring.

Subs: O Cahalane for A Ring (ht), L O’Mahony for L Coppinger (40), B O’Sullivan for D Kiely (40), A Ryan for E Kiely (46), S McGoldrick for A Healy (62), E Jack for E Cleary (62).

Referee: Seamus Mulvihill (Kerry).