Rochestown win all-Cork semi-final but will need improvement to end Kingdom reign

Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final

St Francis College, Rochestown 1-10

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown 0-7

From the five Cork quarter-finalists, St Francis College, Rochestown are the last standing. But to be still standing when the Corn Uí Mhuirí is handed over in a fortnight’s time, the Roco students will need to pull a performance from a much higher drawer than that which took them comfortably into the decider.

Before reflecting on Saturday’s stop-start and one-sided semi-final, a couple of important points need noting.

The all-Cork nature of the fixture meant an end was always going to be brought to the eight-year wait for a Cork finalist in Munster’s premier schools football competition.

It was Rochestown back then and so it is Rochestown again. Responsibility for breaking the Kerry stranglehold on this competition once more sits with them.

Eight years ago, the Roco class of 2015 were edged out, after a replay, by a Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne side containing present-day Kerry starters Tom O’Sullivan and Brian Ó Beaglaioch, not to mind AFL winner Marc O’Connor.

That the school’s latest bid for a maiden Corn Uí Mhuirí crown will be even more challenging is not tied to the makeup of the St Brendan’s team, talented and all as it is, rather the key personnel the Cork side must go into battle without.

The same as their quarter-final win over St Flannan’s and the same as last Saturday, Roco will again be without leading forwards Brian Hayes, Harry Quilligan, and Michéal O’Mahony.

To successfully bridge the gap to Coláiste Chríost Rí in 2011 and, in the process, prevent an 11th consecutive Kerry winner would be a truly special achievement in the absence of this talented trio.

“What we are about is being a collective,” said joint-manager Eamonn Hennessy.

“It is great to be in a Munster final. But obviously we have ambitions to win it now that we are there, and we think we have a good enough panel to do it.” Appraising the bigger picture, Hennessy was fully in tune with the importance of a Cork school returning to the decider after so long away.

“There is a load of good schools in Cork and fantastic work going into them, as you saw with five Cork teams in the quarter-finals. And if you look at the Cork underage teams, as well, there is serious talent there. Cork football is definitely on the rise. Us being in the final is further evidence of that.” They certainly can’t start as sluggishly as they did on Saturday. Struggling to find gaps in a packed but organised Bishopstown defence, 26 minutes had passed before Rob Hanley kicked their opening score from play.

It marked the beginning of a mini burst. Next up was Cork U20 hurler Kevin Lyons, his 30th minute point capping an impressive first half shift from the midfielder. Completing the Rochestown three-in-a-row was Evan O’Connor, his point originating from a turnover at the other end.

Ahead by 0-5 to 0-4 at the break, Rochestown’s lead swelled to four in the fourth minute of the second period. Mark O’Rourke collected the breaking ball and scrambled it to the net.

Corner-back Tim O’Brien split the posts two minutes later, the winners now having outscored their opponents 1-5 to 0-1 since the 11th minute.

Rochestown’s defence, bar a difficult opening, were compact and enthusiastic for work. From the 10th minute onward, they held Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh to two points from play and four in total.

The frustration of the Bishopstown school rose and rose as the second half wore on and a first final appearance since 2005 drifted further and further away. Shortly after Sean Coakley landed his third free and Rochestown’s last, Spioraid Naoimh centre-back Mark O’Brien got his marching orders on a second yellow.

As for Roco, they march on towards their own little piece of history.

Scorers for St Francis College, Rochestown: S Coakley (0-3, 0-3 frees); M O’Rourke (1-0); E O’Connor (0-1 free), R Hanley (0-2 each); T O’Brien, D Howard (0-1 free), K Lyons (0-1 each).

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown: A O’Sullivan (0-2, 0-1 free); R Quirke (0-1 free), D O’Donovan, G Holland, B Cahill, K McFadden (0-1 each).

St Francis College, Rochestown: M O’Carroll (St Michael’s); F Leahy (St Michael’s), D Buckley (Douglas), T O’Brien (Nemo Rangers); C O’Neill (Nemo Rangers), L Dwane Fogarty (Douglas), D O’Callaghan (Douglas); K Lyons (Ballygarvan), M O’Rourke (Cobh); R Hanley (Douglas), D Howard (Shamrocks), O McAdoo (St Michael’s); S Coakley (Douglas), B Fraher (Nemo Rangers), E O’Connor (Ballygarvan).

Subs: C O’Keeffe (Douglas) for Fraher (44); B Kelliher (Carrigaline) for O’Rourke (46); T Vaughan (Carrigaline) for Howard (53, inj).

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh, Bishopstown: S Cronin (Bishopstown); C Dineen (Inniscarra), J Byrne (Ballinora), M Ahern (St Finbarr’s); D O’Donovan (Bishopstown), M O’Brien (Ballinora), K Murphy (Bishopstown); T O’Keeffe (St Finbarr’s), A Laverty (Ballinora); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), O Foley (Bishopstown), G Holland (Bishopstown); B Cahill (Bishopstown), S Connolly (Inniscarra), R Quirke (Ballinora).

Subs: K McFadden (Bishopstown) for Foley (HT); K Werner (Ballinora) for Cahill (49); M O’Connor (Éire Óg) for Connolly (56); D Byrne (Ballinora) for O’Donovan (61, inj).

Referee: M Murphy (Kerry).