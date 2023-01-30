Farrell coy on returning stars but new-look Dubs have enough to edge Lilywhites

Allianz National Football League, Division 2, Round 1 report from Croke Park, Dublin

Dublin 1-11

Kildare 0-13

Three competitive games into 2023 and already Dublin have handed match time to 45 different players.

Yet the discussion after the county's first win in Division 2 of the National League since overcoming Meath at nearby Parnell Park in April of 2008 centred on the players that were missing.

We still haven't got a glimpse of the 2.0 Jack McCaffrey while a mixture of injury and club commitments with Kilmacud Crokes has delayed Paul Mannion's comeback.

There was no sign of James McCarthy, Brian Howard or Evan Comerford either - perhaps a third of the team that Dessie Farrell will hope to field in the Championship.

The seasonal return of the injury plagued Con O'Callaghan was welcomed though, along with the two second-half points he scored which helped secure the narrowest of wins, igniting Dublin's bid for an immediate return to Division 1.

The actual gamebreaker was midfielder Brian Fenton whose sixth-minute goal separated the sides while the Raheny man earned the man-of-the-match award for his overall efforts.

"Obviously Jack and Paul, there has been a lot spoken about them," said Farrell of his prodigal sons. "But it's not as straightforward as a lot of Dublin supporters would like to think. Jack has been away for a long time. We just need to be careful with him. Paul has obviously been injured and tied up on club duty. It was good to see him get a run out at Croke Park in the All-Ireland club final. Hopefully in the coming weeks we will get to see him in a National League game as well."

Asked specifically about Ballymun duo McCarthy and Comerford, as well as Howard, Farrell shrugged.

"I can't tell you for certain and it's not necessarily a case that we are resting players, some players are injured," he said. "And James, for example, is away on his honeymoon. The big thing for us is we just want to be competitive in every game. It's getting the balance right between introducing new blood and getting fellas who need game time in as well."

Farrell looked at 51 different players in all last year. Presuming the McCaffrey, Mannion, McCarthy, Comerford and Howard quintet return, that will bring this year's number to 50. Then there are the Kilmacud Crokes players. Aside from Mannion, Andrew McGowan and Cillian O'Shea were involved last year while Lorcan O'Dell, Robbie McDaid and Sean Bugler are surely still part of Farrell's plans too.

A question mark, of course, hangs over exactly when exactly the Crokes players will be available given the club final debacle.

"Obviously with what's happened in that game, it's a little bit up in the air when that (competition) will be closed out," said Farell. "We had two players last year, obviously Paul Mannion has declared that he is going to be in. We have to make an assessment of who else is going to come in. We have to do that in the next couple of weeks."

It wasn't all about Dublin on Saturday, far from it. Kildare, also relegated from Division 1 last season and who subsequently conceded 5-17 to Dublin in the Leinster final, only came up a point short.

Bouncing back from the concession of that early goal, they outscored Dublin by 0-6 to 0-2 in the closing 20 minutes.

Kevin Feely's earlier than anticipated return from a serious Achilles injury was the big talking point.

"What Kevin Feely has done is remarkable," said manager Glenn Ryan. "Between now and the last time he played here (last June), he has ruptured his Achilles which is probably one of the worst injuries any sportsman could have. He had an operation on it and has himself back here again. I'd imagine he's defied all the rules of medicine and science to get himself back here."

Jack Robinson scored three points and contributed directly to four of Kildare's six first-half scores. The former minor star and Kildare junior looks to be ready for his senior breakthrough.

"Jack can be pleased with his contribution, both from a scoring point of view and a work-rate perspective, as would be the case with all our forwards," said Ryan.

Dublin scorers: C Costello (0-4, 3 frees); B Fenton (1-0); C O'Callaghan (0-2); D Rock (1f), J Small, N Scully, C Kilkenny, R McGarry (0-1).

Kildare scorers: N Flynn (0-4, 2 '45s, 1 free); J Hyland (1 free), D Kirwan (1 free), J Robinson (0-3 each).

Dublin: D O'Hanlon; M Fitzsimons, S MacMahon, C Murphy; G McEneaney, E Murchan, L Gannon; B Fenton, T Lahiff; J Small, C Kilkenny, N Scully; C Costello, R McGarry, C O'Callaghan.

Subs: D Byrne for Murchan (h/t); C Basquel for McGarry (47); D Rock for McEneaney (55); K O'Gara for Costello (68); P O Cofaigh Byrne for Lahiff (72).

Kildare: M Donnellan; M O'Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; D Malone, D Hyland, P McDermott; A Masterson, K O'Callaghan; N Flynn, K Flynn, P Cribbin; J Robinson, D Kirwan, J Hyland.

Subs: P Woodgate for J Hyland (31-h/t, blood); A Beirne for Cribbin (47); T Archbold for Malone (47); B McCormack for J Hyland (59); K Feely for Masterson (60); J Sargent for Houlihan (72).

Ref: B Griffin (Kerry).