Kerry's new blue away jersey will make debut against Donegal 

Kerry GAA on Saturday unveiled the new blue change jersey the county will wear in Sunday's Allianz Football league opener against Donegal in Ballybofey.
The blue is a nod to Munster's traditional colour, according to Kerry GAA.
"As with the current jersey, it remains deeply traditional with the iconic Kerry crest as the centrepiece to the design. With the introduction of the colours of Navy and Blue there is a further nod to traditionalism – the colours of Munster – another stitch in the fabric of Kerry GAA."
Here it is - the new Kerry GAA Alternative Strip


"In keeping with the home jersey which has individual elements of Kerry’s artistry, history, flora and fauna emblazoned on the jersey, this alternative strip focuses on the majestic stag – a symbol synonymous with Kerry. Featuring this fauna, whose only remaining native herd is found in Killarney strengthens the identity of this jersey as one with Kerry and the people connected with the county."