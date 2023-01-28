Late London goal snatches share of spoils with Wexford 

Allianz FL Division 4

Wexford 1-9 London 1-9

A Matthew Walsh goal five minutes deep into additional saw London snatch a dramatic draw with Wexford in this lacklustre Allianz National Football League Division 4 clash at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

London trailed for most of the game and a bizarre Stephen Doran 48th-minute own-goal was still separating the sides as Wexford defended deep into additional time.

Having forced a series of late attacks, London finally managed to get the goal they had threatened when Walsh got his fist to a ball across the face of the goal to finish to the net and shock the crowd of 3,500.

Both sides' weakness in attack was evident through the opening 35 minutes at the end of which Wexford led 0-5 to 0-2, their points coming through Mark Rossiter and Sean Nolan, two apiece, and Eoghan Nolan, while Chris Farley and Henry Walsh responded for the visitors.

Wexford still led 0-6 to 0-5 after 45 minutes and then came the bizarre own goal. London lost possession and in trying to retrieve the situation, Doran only succeeded in booting the ball into his own net.

Wexford slotted over points through Sean Nolan and Cian Hughes to lead 1-8 to 0-5 but having enjoyed a period of supremacy saw their numbers dwindle when Kevin O'Grady was dismissed on a second yellow card.

London utilised their numerical advantage through the closing minute as Liam Gavaghan pointed frees kept them in contention, and then came Matthew Walsh's dramatic late equalising goal.

Wexford Scorers: M. Rossiter (2f), S Nolan 0-3 each; G Malone, C Hughes, E Nolan 0-1 each.

London: M Walsh 1-1; C Farley 0-4frees), L. Gavaghan 0-3 fees; H Walsh 0-1. OG 1-0

WEXFORD: C McCabe; B Cushe, B Molloy, M Furlong; P Hughes, D Lyons, G Sheehan; G Malone, N Hughes; S Nolan, E Nolan, C Hughes; K O'Grady, C Kinsella, M Rossiter.

Subs: D O'Toole for kinsella (51) B Brosnan for C Hughes (51), C Walsh for Lyons (58), D Furlong for Furlong (65), C Carty for Rossiter (68).

LONDON: K Mullan; C Healy, E Walsh, N McElwaine; R Sloan, M Clarke, A McLoughlin; M Walsh, L Gavaghan; L Gallagher, H Walsh, S Dornan; N O'Leary, E Lynn, C Farley

Subs: K McCarthy for N O'Leary (43), J Hynes for Lynn (43), C Duggan for H Walsh (47), E Curran for Healy (62), C Gallagher for Dornan(69).

Referee: J Ryan (Cork)