Last season’s Allianz Leagues brought in €3.6m and it is expected that figure will be surpassed in 2023.
GAA set to report €19 million surplus but no concerts fixed for 2023

Garth Brooks on stage at Croke Park Picture Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 16:49
John Fogarty

The GAA will report close to an €19 million surplus in their 2022 accounts next week.

Central Council delegates were informed at today’s meeting in Croke Park that the five Garth Brooks concerts at the stadium in September contributed handsomely to last year’s revenue, the profit figure an increase of almost €6m on the 2021’s €13.5m.

The 2022 surplus is all the more impressive when state funding accounted for €29m of the GAA’s revenue in 2021.

However, at this point there are no concerts scheduled for the stadium for 2023 with the possibility of a Katie Taylor fight at GAA HQ thrown into doubt earlier this week.

Last season’s Allianz Leagues brought in €3.6m and it is expected that figure will be surpassed in 2023.

Central Council elected not to introduce the maor foirne on a limited basis.

The Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) had put forward a number of options about teams being allowed the restricted use of a running selector during a game.

However, in a setback for senior inter-county management teams, delegates were advised against doing so by the standing playing rules committee who proposed it in 2021 and it was voted in by that year’s Annual Congress.

Meanwhile, the CCCC’s hearing of Glen’s objection and Kilmacud Crokes’ counter-objection arising from last Sunday’s All-Ireland Club SFC final has been provisionally fixed for Monday.

The clubs have to confirm their attendance at a meeting where Crokes’ potential rule breach, the use of more than 15 players, will be heard.

The 16th man controversy was not raised at today’s Central Council meeting.

