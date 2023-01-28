Paul Galvin opts out of Kildare setup for 'personal reasons'

Glenn Ryan has added a psychologist and athletics coach to his management team but has not directly replaced Galvin.
Paul Galvin opts out of Kildare setup for 'personal reasons'

Paul Galvin during his spell as Wexford manager Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sat, 28 Jan, 2023 - 09:30
Cian Locke

Paul Galvin is no longer working with the Kildare senior football setup, with which he spent last season as skills coach.

The Kerry great has left the Kildare management team due to personal reasons, Kildare boss Glenn Ryan confirmed, in an interview with the Leinster Leader.

Kildare face Dublin in their Allianz League Division 2 opener in Croke Park on Saturday evening. Ryan says he has added a psychologist and athletics coach to his management team but has not directly replaced Galvin.

“We have identified high-performance aspect as a key area and with that in mind we have brought in Ann Marie Kennedy, a highly experienced High Performance Psychologist; as well as Daniel Kilgannon, experienced athletics coach.

“No one is taking up what Paul was doing specifically, we were very sorry to lose him, he left for personal reasons, but he certainly brought a focus to our skill-set; we learned a lot during the year from what Paul brought to the table; we will be bringing forward what he was trying to impart on the lads."

Current selector Johnny Doyle will take over some of the skills work Galvin was carrying out with the squad. 

“From my own point of view, I would have, I thought, had a fair handle on some of the stuff Paul brought to us but we will all be much more aware now from what he brought; all around skill-set; it is something that Johnny (Doyle) will focus a lot more on and it will go right down to the development squads.”

