The sums and the substance of Joyce’s Galway squad

To become the front-runners, they first had to crawl. For Pádraic Joyce it is 2,420, not out. Since 2020 across the FBD League, National League and championship, he has logged 34 games and counting as Galway boss. In that time, he has played 70 different players. Two lead the way.

It’s not captain Sean Kelly. Nor is it any of their five All-Stars from 2022. Under this regime, Johnny Heaney’s first day out ended on a medical buggy midway through the first half of an FBD clash with Mayo. In his opening league game he was shunted in corner-back. Paul Conroy was taken off in the same tie and dropped for the next round. They are now two of Joyce’s most trustworthy lieutenants.

Tally up the minutes played by every player across those 34 games, with each match considered to be 70 minutes of play and factoring in two periods of extra-time (Monaghan 2021 NFL and Armagh 2022 championship), Heaney has racked up 2,032 minutes over 32 games, including this season’s FBD League. Conroy’s total is 1,937 minutes over 31 games, clocking only 17 minutes so far this year.

Galway: Minutes under Pádraic Joyce

“I’d say Johnny was similar under Kevin Walsh,” reckons former Galway captain Gary O’Donnell. After 13 years as a Galway senior, he retired in 2021 from Joyce’s squad. Remarkably, that was the sixth Galway manager he played for.

“From the outside looking in, people will pick out the obvious ones as important but talk to any lad in the camp, they won’t always pick the same lads as the key player. From my time in there and the lads would say the same, Johnny Heaney is definitely one of Galway’s most important players.

“Some people might not see that, but they aren’t watching closely enough. His attitude, his application, leadership, how he trains. How he sacrifices himself for the team, how he chips in with a goal. He is everything you would want in a county player.

“When Padraic first came in he played Johnny corner back. He has played in every line and is so reliable. I always felt he was captain material for Galway and it might prove to be the case yet.

“Paul (Conroy) is similar. A guy who first came in, saw what was required to be a county player and did whatever it takes. He leads by example. His first year under Pádraic he didn’t actually start a lot of games. It was a few rounds into the league, we played Meath and we were struggling. He came on and scored four points. He’s started pretty much ever since and only got better.”

Take stock of the minutes registered elsewhere. What else stands out? Galway’s sieve-like attribute of losing significant players continues to impact them. Three players in the top 15 for playing time under Joyce are unavailable for 2023 or side-lined with a long-term injury. The New Zealand based Liam Silke is fourth on the overall list. The cruciate affected Kieran Molloy is tenth.

Finnian Ó Laoi has also moved to Australia. The forward featured for 1,061 minutes and in every championship game since 2021. All three are reliable and dependable. Filling that void is no easy feat.

In the plus column there are some positives. Firstly, Galway are the only county in Division 1 unaffected by retirements. Ian Burke’s 274 minutes (between 2020 and 2023) and Peter Cooke’s 2021 sum of 287 are both set to increase.

Their absence was a continuation of an issue out west. In total the previous manager Kevin Walsh invited in 144 players from 38 clubs. Often individuals did not take up the offer. It doesn’t help when across the border, Mayo are rarely effected by players opting out. Other than the AFL-attracted Pearce Hanley and Oisin Mullin, footballers made themselves available.

“Galway do not get enough credit for the calibre of players, just the amount of quality footballers they have,” argues O’Donnell.

“Look at all the good quality footballers coming in. You see it in club football as well. We always have footballers in Galway. It is about getting the right mix.

“A few years ago, people would often compare Galway and Mayo and the difference in drive to play for the county. I didn’t agree with it then and I don’t agree with it now. There is uncertainty around players in Galway sure, but that is personal reasons too and loads of other stuff. Other counties have lads away as well. From what I know of the lads in there, they are rearing to go and would do anything for a Galway jersey.”

When Joyce first took the mantle he shook up the group and introduced a host of his U20 outfit. He is known to be a hard taskmaster and values footballing output above all else. The performances that truly matter are on the ones on the field while wearing maroon and white. It is not about the competition or stakes. It is about how they play for Galway.

“We learned a lot about players,” he declared after their recent Mayo FBD game. “We learned about players who are up to it, and we learned about lads who not up to it.”

That day forward Barry McHugh was taken off at half-time. The Mountbellew-Moylough man was in the top five scorers in the 2021 club championship and top scorer last year. Previously, he represented Galway 16 times in the league and started three times in Championship. After two outings at the start of 2023, the indications are he is no longer part of the panel.

On the other hand, a player like Dylan McHugh has become a mainstay. The Corofin defender did not start the 2020 All-Ireland club final but came on for Molloy and impressed in extra-time. He was thrown in for a debut against Kerry in 2021 and was one of the very few to emerge with credit after a 22-point trimming.

The half-back was taken off in the final minute of the league fixture against Roscommon but played every other minute of Galway’s campaign that year.

In total, nine players saw gametime for the first time under Joyce already this month. Two of the more notable performers are named to make their League debuts in Castlebar on Saturday night, Eoghan Kelly and Daniel O’Flaherty. Several new faces are on the bench. Brick by brick, they continue to build.

“It is very rare anymore that guys come straight in at 19 and 20 and make an impact immediately,” says O’Donnell. “Bar a Clifford. It can’t really happen with the S&C and adaption needed. I don’t think people on the outside appreciate what it takes to get to that tempo. It is about getting minutes into lads, exposing them to it.”

Before last year’s All-Ireland final, Galway decided on an alternative approach for the team photo. 40 players stood in. The entire panel were all in their kit. In total the county has lifted Sam Maguire nine times. Padraic Joyce knows it will require an entire unit to get over the line. That day the extended squad all wore jerseys inscribed with the number ten.