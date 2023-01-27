Kilmacud Crokes will counter Glen's objection to club final

Kilmacud Crokes have informed the GAA's Central Competitions Control Committee (CCCC) that they will be countering Glen's objection to the clubs' All-Ireland SFC final last Sunday.
As had been reported on Thursday, Crokes have no intention of playing a replay and have on Friday informed the CCCC that they will be challenging Glen's claim that a rule had been breached.
Glen have appealed on the basis that Kilmacud Crokes had more than 15 players on the field of play for a period of additional time when they were attacking. Crokes won the game by two points.
The CCCC will now organise a hearing, which could happen earlier next week. There, both clubs will have the opportunity to put forward their case. The fixtures body will then make a recommendation, although the parties can contest it to the Central Appeals Committee and failing that the independent Disputes Resolution Authority.
The news came this evening as Derry manager Rory Gallagher has included Glen's Conor Glass and Ethan Doherty in his team to face Limerick in their Allianz Division 2 opener in Owenbeg on Saturday.