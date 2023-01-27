Paul Murphy named to start as Kerry name team for Donegal clash

Paul Murphy has been included in the Kerry team to face Donegal in Sunday's Allianz National Football League opener.
Murphy won an All-Ireland club intermediate football title with Rathmore on January 17. It had been expected he would be given the opening rounds of the league off but Jack O'Connor has named him to start at wing back.
There are just five of last year's All-Ireland winning side named to start due to a combination of injury and unavailability.
The full back line of Graham O'Sullivan, Jason Foley, and Tom O'Sullivan, centre back Tadhg Morley, and midfielder Jack Barry are the five who began the win over Galway last July.
Dr Crokes goalkeeper Shane Murphy starts with Mike Breen lining out at wing back having missed most of 2022 through injury.
Dingle's Barry O'Sullivan is given a chance to impress at midfield alongside Barry.
There is plenty of experience in the half forward line with Dara Moynihan flanked by Micheál Burns and Adrian Spillane.
The full forward line looks well balanced with Tony Brosnan and Killian Spillane in either corner.
Glenflesk's Darragh Roche is rewarded for his fine form with East Kerry with a start and will don the number 14 jersey.
S Murphy (Dr Crokes); G O'Sullivan (Dromid Pearses), J Foley (Ballydonoghue), T O'Sullivan (Dingle); M Breen (Beaufort), T Morley (Templenoe), P Murphy (Rathmore); J Barry (Na Gaeil), B O'Sullivan (Dingle); M Burns (Dr Crokes), D Moynihan (Spa), A Spillane (Templenoe); T Brosnan (Dr Crokes), D Roche (Glenflesk), K Spillane (Templenoe).
D Burns (Na Gaeil), D O'Sullivan (Kilgarvan), J O’Shea (Austin Stacks), G Horan (Austin Stacks), D Casey (Austin Stacks), S Okunbor (Na Gaeil), D O’Donoghue (Spa), B Mahony (St Senan's), R Murphy (Listry), D Geaney (Dingle), P Warren (Gneeveguilla).