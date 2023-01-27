Draw made for Munster U20 football championship

The draw has been made for the 2023 Munster U20 football championship with Tipperary to face Clare and Limerick to face Waterford in the quarter-finals.

Cork and Kerry have both received byes into the semi-finals.

Tipp will take on Clare in FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles on April 10 with the winners to face Kerry a week later on April 17 in either Thurles or Austin Stack Park, Tralee.

Limerick host Waterford, also on April 10, in TUS Gaelic Grounds with the winners to take on Cork on April 17 in either Páirc Uí Chaoimh or Fraher Field, Dungarvan.

The final is slated for April 24.

Kerry, the reigning Munster U20 champions are under new management with Kerry legend Tomás Ó Sé at the helm.

Cork will be again managed by Bobbie O'Dwyer who is in the second year of his term. The Rebels were defeated 1-11 to 0-7 in last year's Munster final.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed that Waterford will play their Munster Senior Hurling Championship matches against Limerick and Clare in Thurles.

The games are 'home' matches for the Déise but due to renovation works taking place at Walsh Park they will have to play in Semple Stadium.

The clash with Limerick is on April 23 while the Clare game is on May 13.