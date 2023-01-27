Champions Meath remain unchanged for trip to Donegal

Meath remained unchanged as the champions hope to get back to winning ways when they play Donegal in Letterkenny on Saturday at 1pm. Davy Nelson has shown confidence in his side after their opening round defeat by Dublin in his first game as manager.

Their opponents Donegal have made two changes to their side that were defeated by Galway in the opening round. Nicole McLaughlin and Shannon McGroddy replace Katie Dowds and Susanne White. Donegal will be hoping to get one over Meath having lost to them in the 2022 Lidl NFL Division 1 final and the 2022 TG4 All Ireland semi-final.

Mayo host Kerry in a live TG4 fixture from the Connacht Centre of Excellence in a repeat of the 2022 All Ireland Senior semi-final (throw-in 12:45pm).

Mayo lost their opening fixture at home to Cork leaving themselves with too much to do in the second half after a strong opener from the away side. They make three changes to their side for this weekend. Lucy Wallace, Sinead Walsh and Lisa Cafferkey come in to the starting line-up with Hannah and Emily Reape and Tara Needham dropping to the bench.

Kerry came through a tight battle in their opening fixture against Waterford with a one point win and will be looking to continue their winning start. They have also made three changes to their team with Ciara O’Brien, Ciara Murphy and Erica McGlynn coming in for Aoife Dillane, Louise Galvin and Mary O’Connell.

Sunday sees two fixtures with Galway taking on Dublin in Tuam Stadium at 2pm. Galway have named an unchanged side for their second fixture, hoping to keep their home winning form. Their squad is boosted by the return of Olivia Divilly, Ailish Morrissey, Eva and Hannah Noone, Louise and Nicola Ward after defending their All Ireland Club Senior title.

Dublin have made three changes to their side that defeated the Champions Meath in their first game. Abby Shiels starts in goals for Emer Ni Eafa with Roisin Baker and Caoimhe O’Connor come in for the injured Niamh Crowley and Kate Sullivan.

The second game on Sunday is a Munster derby clash between Waterford and Cork in Piltown throwing in at 2pm. Waterford stick with the same team which narrowly lost by one point to Kerry last weekend.

Cork have made just one change from the team who won their opening game away to Mayo last Sunday. Katie Quirke comes in for Sarah Leahy.

Mayo (v Kerry): L Brennan; E Ronayne, R Flynn, D Caldwell; L Wallace, C Needham, K Sullivan (capt.); C McManamon, S Cafferky; F McHale, S Howley, S Walsh; L Cafferky, R Kearns, M Cannon.

Kerry (v Mayo): M.E. Bolger; C O’Brien, E Lynch, C Murphy; A O’Connell, E Costello, N Broderick; L Scanlon, N Carmody; C Evans, S O’Shea (capt.), N Ni Chonchúir; H O’Donoghue, E McGlynn, D O’Leary.

Donegal (v Meath): A McColgan; N Carr, E McGinley, E Gallagher (capt.); A Boyle Carr, N McLaughlin, T Hegarty; S Twohig, R Rodgers; S Boyle, K Long, L Ryan; C Gillespie, S McGroddy, C McGarvey.

Meath (v Donegal): M McGuirk; A Sheridan, M.K. Lynch, K Newe; N Gallogly, S Ennis (capt.), A Cleary; M O’Shaughnessy, A Minogue; M Thynne, M Byrne, C Smyth; A Callan, S Grimes, N O’Sullivan.

Galway (v Dublin): A Griffin; B Quinn, S Ní Loingsigh (capt.), E Gavin; C Cooney, K Geraghty, S Brennan; A Davoren, C Cleary; L Coen, K Slevin, A Molloy; A O’Rourke, R Leonard, L Noone.

Dublin (v Galway): A Shiels; R Baker, R Brennan, J Tobin; L Caffrey, D Lawless, M Byrne; J Dunne, E O’Dowd; O Nolan, C Rowe (capt.), E Gribben; C O’Connor, H Tyrrell, J Egan.

Waterford (v Cork): E O’Brien; Kate McGrath, M Dunford, A Murray; E Power, E Murray, H Power; K Hogan, A Waring; A O’Neill, B McMaugh, C McCarthy; A Fitzgerald, L McGregor, S McGuckian.

Cork (v Waterford): M O’Sullivan; S Kelly, E Meaney, D Kiniry; A Healy, H Looney, M Duggan; R Leahy, E O’Shea; E Cleary (capt.), L Coppinger, D Kiely; K Quirke, E Kiely, A Ring.