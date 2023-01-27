Paul Geaney focused on fitness fight ahead of another season with Kingdom

Paul Geaney is one of the 10 Kerry starters from last July’s All-Ireland final win that will sit out the opening two rounds of the Allianz League.

What has the 32-year-old sidelined until the middle of next month, at the earliest, is the minor ankle procedure he underwent shortly after returning home from the Kerry team holiday.

The surgery was an unwelcome interruption considering Geaney’s club form through the autumn. Across Dingle’s five-game run to the county semi-final, where they came up one injury-time point short of eventual champions East Kerry, Geaney kicked 4-17. All bar 0-4 of that total arrived from play.

It’s a 1-3 per-game average that becomes even more impressive when Geaney reveals he was unable to train through the majority of Dingle's club campaign. He’d spend the week leading up to a game minding the ankle, reinjure it at the weekend, and then launch himself back into another round of injury-management ahead of their next outing.

It was a break and rebuild cycle that clearly worked, such were his scoring returns as Dingle went closest to toppling the seemingly unstoppable East Kerry. For a full inter-county season, though, he knew such an approach was unsustainable.

“All the games, I re-injured it every day I went out, so I was kind of struggling through that and was at about 70-80% through the club season.

“To get back to this level, it was just something I had to tidy up. I am halfway through the recovery now. A couple more weeks and I will hopefully be back and available for selection,” said the inside Kerry forward.

If Geaney is at all worried at being behind the curve from so early in the season, he’s not showing it.

This time last year, the Dingle pub and restaurant owner was lifting. He started all three McGrath Cup games, top scoring in the final with 1-4. He also provided the assist to Tom O’Sullivan for the other Kerry goal in the 12-point thumping of Cork.

That form was carried into the League, Geaney finishing the spring with four from play during the Division 1 final rout of Mayo.

Even as deep into the championship as the quarter-finals, he was still there close to the top of the scoring chart, contributing as he did another four white flags as Mayo were bettered for the third time in the space of three and a half months.

The graph, though, dipped thereafter. Just as the mercury rose in the race for Sam, Geaney’s readings went in the other direction. In the semi-final, he was gone by the 41st minute. In the final, he did not reappear for the second half.

So, while he’s not fretting over this injury-enforced ceding of ground, there is an undeniable determination to get back and recapture the early season form of 2022. And, crucially, hold it all the way to the finish line on this occasion.

“I picked up a half injury just before last year’s championship, so I was fighting my way back for the start of championship. I came in for the game against Cork in Páirc Ui Rinn and got two points close to the end, so the injury hadn't derailed me any bit.

“But life circumstances changed slightly in the middle of championship (Geaney’s wife gave birth to their second child a week before the Dublin semi-final). As much as my wife tried to do everything, and she did do everything, there was no doubt about that, it just changes things a little bit in the household. Even though at the time I probably thought there was no bother here, in hindsight it might have changed things slightly.

“In the All-Ireland final, I probably felt I was going well. Jack just needed to change things up. Then you're obviously looking back at the year and having started and played so well in the middle and start of it, and to be disappointed towards the tail-end of it with my own performances, you're going to want to go out and right that as well.

“Obviously I want to go back to my performances from mid-to-early year whenever I pick it up, and go from there and see out the year with it as well. It did happen for me with the club, in fairness. It was just a minor blip in the middle that has to be rectified.”

David Moran’s retirement earlier this week reduces to three the number of players - Geaney, Paul Murphy, and Stephen O’Brien - still around the panel from the 2014 final win.

The two-time All Star was never in any doubt about returning for season number 13.

“I was hungry to come back, and I feel I have more to give and to get to another level. Hopefully we can get to the latter stages again and I can provide my best then, as well as throughout the season.”