Fitzgibbon Cup: DCU turn Mary I over to leave Limerick college on brink of elimination 

DCU Dochas Eireann 2-21 Mary I 2-18

Mary Immaculate College's chances of moving on to the Fitzgibbon Cup knockout rounds are in jeopardy after a 2-21 to 2-18 defeat at the hands of DCU Dochas Eireann on Wednesday.

A superb team performance from DCU was the catalyst for the shock victory at the MIC Grounds, with 13 different scorers getting their names on the board for the Dublin outfit.

The Limerick outfit failed to hit the heights throughout but still held a lead heading into the final stanza. The crucial moment of the game came late on when DCU 'keeper Eddie Gibbons launched a free that managed to find its way past Jason Gillane in the Mary I goal.

Jamie Wall's Mary I side are now left to rely on results elsewhere, as they need DCU to defeat SETU Carlow by four points or more when they play each other next week.

Scorers for Mary I: D Ryan 1-9 (7 frees, 1 '65), D McLaughlin 1-3, D Cahill 0-3, R Power, C O'Brien, D Ryan, 0-1 each.

Scorers for DCU: R Banville 0-8 (5 frees, 1 '65), R Lawlor 1-1, E Gibbons 1-0 (1-0 free), J Ryan, D Power 0-2 each, C Hennessy, N Murphy, E Daly, M O'Connell, B Duignan, R Boran, J Barrett, Conor Kehoe 0-1 each.

MARY I: J Gillane (Limerick); J Ryan (Tipperary), K Ryan (Tipperary), PJ Fanning (Waterford); D Ryan (Clare), D Looby (Tipperary), R Power (Waterford); C Wadding (Waterford), C Daly (Waterford); D Cahill (Clare), C Power (Waterford), J Devaney (Tipperary); D Ryan (Tipperary), C O'Brien (Cork), D McLaughlin (Galway).

Subs: C Marren (Galway) for Fanning (39 mins), S Punch (Clare) for Daly (42 mins) C Byrne (Wexford) for C Power (48 mins), A Ryan (Tipperary) for Cahill (63 mins).

DCU: E Gibbons (Dublin); S Lacey (Kildare), N Murphy (Wexford), H Walsh (Kilkenny); E Forbes (Dublin), C Murphy (Kilkenny), A Murphy (Dublin); D Power (Dublin), R Boran (Kildare); E Daly (Westmeath), R Banville (Wexford), M O'Connell (Kilkenny); R Lawlor (Wexford), C Hennessy (Kilkenny), J Ryan (Kilkenny).

Subs: B Duignan (Offaly) for Forbes (39 mins), P Moylan (Kilkenny) for Daly (39 mins), J Barrett (Wexford) for O'Connell (44 min), C Kehoe (Carlow) for Hennessy (53 mins).

REFEREE: F Horgan (Tipperary).