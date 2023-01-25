 Kilmacud keeping counsel on next move after Glen confirm objection 

WHAT is likely to be a drawn-out few days for the GAA's CCCC is underway after Derry's Watty Grahams confirmed they were objecting to the awarding of last Sunday's All-Ireland Club SFC final against Kilmacud Crokes.

The Glen club has challenged the outcome on the basis that Crokes had seventeen players on the field when the Derry men were attemoting to salvage the fInal in injury time.

Paul Mannion and Dara Mullin had been substituted, with Tom Fox and Conor Casey both coming on. Mannion was at the side of the pitch about to come off when the ’45 was taken, while Mullin remained on the goal line.

Glen’s subsequent attack went wide, but the club asked the CCCC to provide clarification on the matter.

The Derry club formally objected on Tuesday night amid some criticism of GAA headquarters that it had not instigated its own investigation into a rules breach.

Kilmacud Crokes were informed of Glen's actions on Wednesday and retain the right to appeal, or counter object, until Saturday at 11am. If they choose not to object to Glen's appeal, the CCC will then schedule a hearing on the crux.

Given the tight turnaround, a potential replay this weekend seems a remote possibility, with a more likely date of February 4-5th on the cards. The CCCC would seek to meet as soon as practicable after Kimacud's decision, but it would then have to allow another three dats for a possible appeal to the verdict.

Kilmacud, unsurprisingly are keeping their counsel on their next move.