Corn Uí Mhuirí: Second half surge sees St Brendan's into semis

Corn Uí Mhuirí quarter-final

St Brendan's College, Killarney 2-16 Hamilton High School, Bandon 0-11

St Brendan's College, Killarney powered their way into the semi-final of this year’s Munster Colleges Corn Uí Mhuirí with a powerful second half display against Hamilton High School, Bandon..

Few would have predicted the final score at half-time with St Brendan's holding a slender one point at the interval over a Bandon side who had slugged it out toe to toe in the opening half.

But the key to St Brendan’s success was the return of their injured trio of ex-Kerry minors, Cian Lynch, Charlie Keating and especially Luke Crowley (son of Kerry star John) who was a colossus at the edge of the Bandon square.

St Brendan's midfield was also dominant throughout with John Kelliher giving a man of the match display.

St Brendan's led by a single point at the end of a well contested opening half between two evenly matched sides with both teams playing with sweepers. HHS Bandon were much more prolific in front of goal converting 6/11 scoring chances while St Brendan's only managed 3/15 from play and 4/4 from Luke Crowley frees.

Adam Casey and Olan Corcoran kicked Bandon in front as the Sem, despite some impressive running by Charlie Keating, were kicking some poor wides. Despite further points from Niall Kelly, Sean Mac an tSaoi and Michael Maguire, Bandon were behind at half time as three Luke Crowley points and two from Callum Cronin had St Brendan's 0-7 to 0-6 in front.

St Brendan's took over in the third quarter and put the game to bed with Charlie Keating and John Kelliher driving Bandon backwards and early points from Timmy Moynihan and Luke Crowley were followed by the Sem’s opening goal in the 36th minute. Crowley set up Alex Hennigan with a sublime pass and the Dr Crokes marksman finished to the Bandon net.

Further points from Aodhan O’Neill and John Kelliher saw the Sem move out of sight as they led 1-11 to 0-6 at the end of the third quarter.

The Killarney side then lost Charlie Keating to injury but it mattered little as Kelliher, Timmy Moynihan and O’Neill rattled off three unanswered points, to extend the lead to 1-14 to 0-6. It took until the 49th minute for Bandon to register a second-half score when Olan Corcoran landed a point, the first of three in row by the number 14.

But the game was long over as a contest before Alex Hennigan struck for his second goal in added time.

The Sem will now face Mercy Mounthawk in an all Kerry final provisionally on Saturday but St Brendan's are looking for a few extra days to recover.

Scorers for St Brendan's College, Killarney: A Hennigan (2-0), L Crowley (0-6, 4f’s), J Kelliher and C Cronin (1m) (0-3 each), T Moynihan and A O’Neill (0-2 each).

Scorers for Hamilton High School, Bandon: O Corcoran (0-6, 3 frees), M Maguire (0-2), A Casey, N Kelly and S Mac an tSaoi (0-1 each).

ST BRENDAN'S COLLEGE, KILLARNEY: S O’Meara (Dr Crokes); M Lynch (do), C Lynch (Kilcummin), J Williams (Kilcummin); C Keating (Dr Crokes), K O’Shea (Kilcummin), S Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes); J Kelliher (Glenflesk), D Ryan (Fossa); T Moynihan (Spa), A O’Neill (Reenard), J Moynihan (Glenflesk); C Cronin (Glenflesk), L Crowley (do), A Hennigan (Dr Crokes).

Subs: E Kelly (Glenflesk) for C Keating (inj 45), C Courtney (Dr Crokes) for J Moynihan (50), P Moynihan (Kilcummin) for T Moynihan (57), N O’Carroll (Dr Crokes) for D Ryan (59).

HAMILTON HIGH SCHOOL, BANDON: E McSweeney (Newcestown); B Lordan (Valley Rovers), S Ahern (Bandon), R O’Donovan (Valley Rovers); J Burrows (Newcestown), C O’Sullivan (Ahan Gaels), J Calnan (Bandon); C Johnson (Valley Rovers), J O’Leary (Valley Rovers); A Casey (Valley Rovers), N Kelly (Newcestown), P Kelly (Newcestown); M Maguire (Castlehaven), O Corcoran (Ahan Gaels), S Man an tSaoi (Valley Rovers).

Subs: J Cullinane (Bandon) for S Ahern (inj 20), H O’Mahony (Bandon) for P Kelly (40), K Dart O’Flynn (Valley Rovers) for A Casey (45).

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).